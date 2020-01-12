advertisement

The young center is sent to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and takes part in the AHL All-Star Game, but tries to survive an offensive losing streak

ALLENTOWN – There are usually two options when sending a player from the NHL to minors: either they are depressed, it didn’t work, or they are motivated, and the difference between the two leagues leads to point production and more effective play.

So, after scoring two goals in his first two games as a flyer and only four assists in the next 16 games, how was it going for Morgan Frost, who was sent back to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on December 29?

“I think a little bit of both,” said Frost. “The first time that you are really sent down is a little disappointing, but I think I still have to work on it a lot. At the same time, I think I can surpass it more aggressively down here. It’s a different game. It is a little bit slower but almost full so you can’t be too offensive. All you have to do is choose your places, but I can work a lot more down here and regain my confidence and hopefully get another call back, and I can in the long run stay awake. “

Frost was a newcomer to pro hockey this season and had high hopes.

He lit the Ontario Hockey League last season with 109 points in 58 games for Sault Ste. Marie greyhounds. His 1.88 points per game were only defeated by Jason Robertson, the Dallas Stars draft tea, who scored roughly the same clip as Frost in the AHL.

His call to the Flyers was not as long-term as Joel Farabee’s. If Frost got a crack in the AHL, where he was appointed All-Star representative of the Phantoms, he could be a great blessing on the track with the Flyers. The center is probably where they need the most help right now as Scott Laughton is back in the middle, although the Flyers prefer him on the wing because Mikhail Vorobyev continues to disappoint Flyers Brass and send it back.

When Frost is confident again, he should be able to earn a second call.

“It was a really good experience,” said Frost. “I learned a lot and the coaching team and the team up there are a really good group of people and a good coaching team. I had a lot of fun up there in my time. “

All statistics by Saturday

Morgan Frost, Middle, Phantoms (AHL)

Age: 20

Height / weight: 6 feet, 180 pounds

Acquired: Selection of the first round in 2017 (27th overall)

This season: 21 games, 6 goals, 8 assists in the AHL; 18 games, 2 goals, 4 assists in the NHL

The Thin One: It’s been a long time since Frost went through an offensive losing streak, so the last 16 games in the NHL were a new experience for him. It seems he has been transferred to the AHL, but Phantoms trainer Scott Gordon likes to work with him and will certainly offer him all the options the Phantoms can afford.

Gordon’s attitude: “I think he hadn’t skated four days before his relegation and he had one training session and that was that. I think his confidence in the puck is much higher. He changes the power game significantly until the breakout and a little bit more creativity because of his natural abilities. This part will always be there. We just need to get the stuff up to the pace. I think it was a good experience for him to level up and see what it takes Hopefully he can use that down here. “

