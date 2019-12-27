advertisement

DUNMORE, Pa. – The flu season has arrived here in Pennsylvania with dozens of hospitals and many more treated at home.

Local pharmacies have seen an influx of patients being treated in our area.

Prescriptions have been received for flu patients at DePietro’s Pharmacy in Dunmore.

“In the past two days, 20 people have received prescriptions for these antiviral drugs. To give you a comparison, it is normal to see maybe two or three during our flu season,” said pharmacist Tom DePietro.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, more than 11,000 cases of flu have been confirmed in 65 of the 67 state counties that have placed 186 people in the hospital.

DePietro’s Pharmacy has been so busy with patients who have flu-like symptoms that they have almost no prescription drugs.

DePietro tells Newswatch 16 that they had to order more medicines at night to meet the needs of their customers.

“We had no medication yesterday. We no longer had antiviral medication and had to order a lot today. So it’s a shame. We don’t want to fill these drugs, but we’re happy to be there for the public, whether it’s a flu shot or an antiviral drug, “DePietro added.

Flu symptoms include fever, headache, sore throat and body aches.

Although it is recommended to wash your hands and take other preventative measures to keep yourself healthy, professionals say the best thing to do is the flu shot.

“It’s not too late to get the flu shot, you can still get the flu shot. The flu season will continue after February,” DePietro said.

