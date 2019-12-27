advertisement

People with flu or flu symptoms currently make up half of all patients in a hospital emergency room waiting to be admitted to bed, adding to the burden on healthcare in recent weeks.

So far, at least 18 people have died of the disease this season. Up to 100 deaths are expected by the end of the flu season.

Anne O’Connor, Chief Operations Officer of Health Service Executive (HSE), said the flu season has put pressure on emergency rooms as the number of national trolleys has increased more than 11 percent year over year.

“About 50 percent of the people in our emergency room are here for the flu,” she said.

“We know that the flu comes early. , , We think the climax has come, ”O’Connor told the media at a press conference on Friday.

This flu season is more serious than last year and started four weeks earlier. The officials warn that it is expected to continue for another five weeks.

More than 26,900 patients visited emergency departments during the week through December 17. This corresponds to an increase of 7.5 percent compared to the previous year.

Health Minister Simon Harris said the high number of flu patients who were present in emergency rooms had “significant pressure” on hospitals.

“We would hope that the flu levels in our country will drop in the coming weeks, but there is no doubt that this will put significant pressure on our healthcare system,” he said.

Dr. Vida Hamilton, HSE’s national acute care advisor, said around a quarter of those who went to emergency rooms were admitted to hospital beds.

“That doesn’t mean the other 75 (percent) don’t need the expertise of doctors and nurses in the emergency room,” she said.

“People don’t go to our emergency room lightly, people get complications from the flu, it can be a very serious illness,” she said.

“So if people are really sick, if they’re confused, if they can’t finish a sentence without gasping for breath, and if they can’t let water through, they need to go to the emergency room,” said Dr. Hamilton.

Dr. Kevin Kelleher, deputy national director of public health at HSE, said he expects 100 deaths directly related to the flu in the coming weeks.

However, he said that many people who died after being hospitalized with the flu had different basic conditions.

“So you will die of pneumonia, you will die of heart disease or something else, and that number in the long run is usually 300 or 400 in total,” he said.

Healthcare has spent more batches of flu vaccine than any other year, and the number of people working in healthcare who receive the vaccine has increased significantly, said Dr. Kelleher.

Health officials advised people with flu-like symptoms to isolate themselves and stay at home to treat the disease where possible.

