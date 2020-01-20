advertisement

No matter where you stand on the personality of a Conor McGregor, there is no doubt that his victory at UFC 246 yesterday confirmed his status as perhaps the most marketable fighter on the planet.

Part of this is due to the pseudo-gangster attitude that makes him popular with a generation of trades, Irish expats and young people alike. Another reason is that, in his defense, he is clearly not the one who refuses to fight anyone.

One person who is very aware of this is the legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather, who fought McGregor in the richest fight in history and defeated him in a boxing match over 12 rounds. Talking of a second round between the two has been brewing for a long time, but for many MMA fans it would have looked as if McGregor’s victory over Donald Cerrone might have put him on the way back towards full-time MMA glory, perhaps fight again with an endgame by him Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, Mayweather appears keen to win both McGregor and Nurmagomedov while they are still in high demand, and to publish two Instagram photos overnight that confirm what appears to be a planned fight between Mayweather and Nurmagomedov.

Of course, the two Photoshop Bodge jobs that assume Mayweather has the support of both UFC and PPV provider Showtime to publish them have confused a lot of people. The comments from members of Floyd’s entourage seem to indicate that both posts are only intended to test the water of fan interest in every possible fight. Or maybe it’s just a thinly veiled “Don’t forget me!” call out.

Another question is whether one of the MMA stars is interested in joining the Octagon with Floyd. McGregor previously stated that when he signed the contract to fight him, he verbally agreed to play two games for “money”, with the proviso that the second fight would take place on UFC territory.

Mayweather has already posted Instagram snapshots with Khabib, and since the three are fighting each other for the first time, talk of a possible fight between the two is brewing.

At the same time, it is hard to imagine that the 42-year-old boxer, besides the two checks for the bumper wages, wants to tarnish his literally immaculate record by getting into the Octagon (and presumably being beaten by two of the UFC’s most dangerous men.

We will definitely send you updates as soon as they appear.

