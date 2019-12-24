advertisement

Floyd Mayweather congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi after it became known that the trio were the highest paid athletes of the decade.

The American lifestyle magazine Forbes ranked the ten richest athletes of the 2010s and Money Man was far ahead, reports The Sun.

The boxing icon, 42, has earned a staggering $ 1.32 billion in her boxing career over the past 10 years.

advertisement

But Mayweather was also probably the least active athlete on the list who has only fought ten times in this decade – the last of those who came over two years ago.

The American retired in August 2017 after his blockbuster match with UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

This highly anticipated match was the richest in boxing history and earned Mayweather an estimated $ 433 million.

His fight with Manny Pacquiao, which came after years of stance in May 2015, also brought Mayweather nearly $ 290 million.

Mayweather ended his career with a perfect 50-0 record and also had memorable fights with “Sugar” Shane Mosley, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Miguel Cotto in the 2010s.

Mayweather wrote on social media: “Congratulations to all the athletes on this list!”

Stream over 50 sports live and on your TV, mobile phone, tablet or laptop at any time with KAYO. Only $ 25 / month without a lock-in contract. Get your 14-day free trial

media_cameraYou don’t call him “money” Mayweather for nothing.

Two of the greatest football players of all time finished second and third on the Forbes list.

It was Ronaldo who emerged ahead of his big rival Messi and earned an estimated $ 1.15 billion over the decade, compared to $ 1.08 billion for the Argentine.

Ronaldo’s profile outside the field is second to none: the Portuguese star has large advertising contracts and is gaining massive followers on social media.

He has the most followers on Instagram and Facebook.

Messi is meanwhile satisfied with earning huge wages for his outstanding performance on the field. No salary is higher than what Barcelona No. 10 picks up every week at the Nou Camp.

Fourth place is basketball legend LeBron James, with a salary of over $ 982 million.

The Los Angeles Lakers star is another who earns more from endorsements than his actual salary.

Tennis legend Roger Federer is fifth ahead of golfers Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Mayweathers great rival Pacquiao finished eighth ahead of James’ NBA star Kevin Durant.

Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton rounded off the top 10 and earned $ 578 million over the decade.

media_cameraMessi (left) and Ronaldo are involved in one of football’s greatest personal rivalries.

HIGHEST PAID SPORTS STARS OF THE DECADE

1. Floyd Mayweather – $ 1.32 billion

Second Cristiano Ronaldo – $ 1.15 billion

Third Lionel Messi – $ 1.08 billion

4th LeBron James – $ 982 million

5th Roger Federer – $ 924 million

6th Tiger Woods – $ 888 million

7th Phil Mickelson – $ 693 million

8th. Manny Pacquiao – $ 628 million

9th Kevin Durant – $ 614 million

10th Lewis Hamilton – $ 578 million

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally released as Star’s awesome $ 1.32 billion payday

advertisement