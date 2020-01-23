advertisement

Dozens of floral tributes have been placed on a bridge in Burton as people pay tribute to a man described as a “real legend” who died earlier this week.

The 28-year-old died after falling off the bridge on the A38 on Tuesday, January 21, and has now been named by Staffordshire police as Isaac Ahmed of Burton.

Flowers and heartfelt messages were left on the premises as well as a floral tribute that spells the name “ Hamish ”, candles and empty alcohol bottles, where people seem to have had a drink in his memory, were also left.

The flowers occupy a large section along the bridge and are a moving sight.

It happens that a fundraising page has been created in memory of Mr. Ahmed to raise £ 600 to cover his funeral costs.

A note attached to the bridge reads: “We will never forget you Isaac, you will always be in our hearts.

“You were a true legend for good and bad reasons – for some.

“I have a lot of good memories with you Isaac, you were so nice. RIP. Simon, Charlotte, Courtney and Scarlett.”

A poem by Poppy, 12, reads: “To someone special.

“You in the sky now,

“And God takes care of you,

“At least you are at peace now,

“And when the night is clear,

“We will admire you.

“Shine, brilliant Isaac.”

Another reads as follows: “Isaac, stay quiet man. Will miss having you with you.

“Left but certainly not forgotten. I love Chloé.”

A note says, “Rest in peace Isaac. Tragically gone so young. Your friends and family will always remember you in their hearts. Sue, Jake, Connor, Jordan.

We read: “At Isaac, I still love you.

“You had a heart of gold. We will miss you. I love you and your family. Love Laura, Poppy, Olive.”

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ahmed’s family paid tribute to their “adorable thug”.

They said in a statement: “Thank you all for the love and support Isaac showed, it was incredible. Isaac was an adorable rascal who was known to everyone in Burton.

“Remember him for his infectious smile and for the wonderful moments that we all shared. We will not forget him.

“At times like this in life, it shows how close a community can be and the number of people Isaac has interacted with in his short life. May he rest in peace.”

Tribute to the man who died after falling from a bridge

His family is currently supported by specially trained police during this difficult time, said a force spokesman.

Officers from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit continue to investigate the collision on behalf of the coroner and ask anyone with information to introduce themselves.

All witnesses or anyone with images from the dashboard camera of the incident on Hillfield Lane Bridge, on the northbound carriageway from the A38 to Stretton, are asked to contact us by calling 101 with citations incident number 78 of January 21 or by sending an email to the investigation team directly at ciu@staffordshire.pnn.police.uk.

A fundraising page was set up in memory of Mr. Ahmed to raise £ 600 for his funeral. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/montel-richards?fbclid=IwAR12YqkTKAAWpBAUtb9Sa6ny6aTjhG4im02lMxaqvDs8TZ-Pm1bMAnus4YI

