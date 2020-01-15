advertisement

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed lawsuits against 17 companies.

She says these companies played a role in the spread of PFAS in Michigan.

He accuses companies like 3M and DuPont of knowingly and recklessly using PFAS in ways that contaminate natural resources – and harm the people of Michigan.

PFAS has been linked to several health conditions, including cancer.

On Wednesday, the head of news in northern Michigan spoke with FLOW, a group from Traverse City, dedicated to preserving Michigan’s water.

They say that cleaning could take years and a lot of money.

“Taxpayers will pay hundreds of millions to clean up the mess created by the PFAS, so the Attorney General and the governor are trying to recover some of that cost from the companies that produced the chemicals or products.” This will ease the burden on taxpayers, “said Dave Dempsey, Senior Policy Advisor, FLOW.

PFAS is often found in fire fighting foam.

