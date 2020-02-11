advertisement

We’ve seen lately that FloSports has stepped up its sport-specific offerings, especially with FloBikes that offer 75 events and more than 300 race days this year (plus some big exclusive events like the Tour de France in Canada). Now they are launching a new sport-specific platform with FloBaseball. Here’s more of a release:

FloBaseball is on the air with over 700 games in which senior NCAA teams take part in leading college tournaments, including Frisco Classic, Round Rock Classic, Kleberg Invitational, Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic and Snowbird Classic. The new platform will also feature extensive high school and youth baseball programs that have never been available anywhere, as well as news, exclusive interviews, and original content that highlights the emerging stars of the next generation of baseball.

Exclusive coverage begins on February 14 with both the Sanderson Ford College Baseball Classic and the Snowbird Baseball Classic. The first games will feature teams from NCAA Division I, including Oregon State (# 25 in today’s US coaching survey), New Mexico State University, BYU, Gonzaga, Ohio State University, University of Iowa and Kent State. In addition to selected pre-season tournaments, FloBaseball offers up to 230 games in the Big Ten conference program, including the highly anticipated ACC / Big Ten Challenge and games with the University of Michigan’s second place in the College World Series 2019. In addition to the ECAC championships, FloBaseball will also have exclusive promotions from the Colonial Athletic Association and the MEAC Conference. During the first month of live action on the platform, nine of the USA TODAY coaches Preseason Top 25 are introduced.

“The launch of FloBaseball brings a new and much-needed focus to a previously underserved segment of America’s most popular past. Baseball fans around the world now have ONE goal to follow the best amateur players and those who have the potential to become the next professional superstars, ”said Mike Levy, FloSports Vice President, Global Rights Acquisition. “FloBaseball will bridge the gap between competitive youth, high school, and college baseball that was either limited to regional networks or was not available to baseball audiences as a whole. With the continued success of our other industries, FloSports has demonstrated that audiences are ready for sports programs that have been overlooked by large networks. “

This is an interesting mix of college-level rights, from pre-season tournaments to big ten (FloSports received rights to more than 1,000 non-televised big ten games previously aired on BTN Plus in 2017) Primary Rights deal for all sports with the CAA (last year) and MEAC games. And it starts this week with the Sanderson Ford Baseball Classic (with New Mexico, Oregon State, BYU and Gonzaga in Surprise, Arizona) and the Snowbird Baseball Classic (with 22 NCAA Division I teams, including Ohio State, Iowa, Pitt and Rutgers, in Port Charlotte, Florida), both from Friday. Then the Round Rock Classic (with Stanford, Houston, Tennessee and Texas Tech in Round Rock, Texas) begins on February 21 and the Frisco Classic (with UCLA, Oklahoma State, Texas A & M and Illinois in Frisco, Texas) on February 21 February 28

FloBaseball will also host youth and high school baseball tournaments, including the Connie Mack World Series and the Program 15 Future Stars of the Fenway Park series. More events will be added during the season with the full program on flobaseball.tv. The service also plans to “offer news, exclusive interviews, and original content that highlights the upcoming stars of the next generation of baseball”. As with other FloSports offers, subscriptions allow you to view events from other sports on your network. There’s certainly a decent list of games for NCAA baseball fans to see here, especially at these early season tournaments. We’ll see how popular it gets.

