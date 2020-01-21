The streaming company FloSports raised an additional $ 47 million in Series C funds in June last year and reached agreements with representatives of the CAA. Now there is some more noteworthy content on board. FloSports has launched its 2020 cycling streaming program (through its FloBikes platform). There are a lot, including 75 events, more than 300 racing days and more than 10,000 program hours. However, one of the most remarkable things is that they have been granted exclusive Canadian rights to the Tour de France. It is the only time that the competition will be broadcast exclusively on a digital platform. Find the full schedule, including events available in the following countries:
January 1, 2020
DVV Trofee Soudal GP Sven Nys
USA and Canada
January 4, 2020
Cyclocross Gullegem
Worldwide (except Belgium)
January 5, 2020
DVV Trofee Brussels Universities Cyclocross
USA and Canada
January 19, 2020
UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Pont-Chateau
Canada only
January 19, 2020
Tour Down Under
Canada only
January 23, 2020
Six days: Berlin
USA and Canada
January 24, 2020
Cadel Evans Ocean Race
USA and Canada
January 24, 2020
UCI World Cup: Milton
Canada only
January 26, 2020
UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Hoogerheide
Canada only
February 1, 2020
Cadel Evans Great Ocean road race
Canada only
February 1, 2020
UCI Cyclocross World Championships
Canada only
February 4, 2020
Saudi Arabia tour
Canada only
February 5, 2020
Ethias Cross Maldegem
Worldwide (except Belgium)
February 8, 2020
DVV-Trofee: tie cross
USA and Canada only
February 13, 2020
Tour de la Provence
Canada only
February 16, 2020
Ethias Cross Hulst
Worldwide (except Belgium)
February 22, 2020
Rectavit GP Leuven
Worldwide (except Belgium)
February 22, 2020
Visit to Hainan
USA only
February 23, 2020
UAE tour
USA and Canada
February 26, 2020
UCI Track World Championships
Canada only
February 29, 2020
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
USA and Canada
March 6, 2020
Six days: Hong Kong
USA and Canada
March 7, 2020
Strade Bianche
USA and Canada
March 8, 2020
Paris-Nice
Canada only
March 11, 2020
Tirreno Adriatico
USA and Canada
March 13, 2020
Six days: Manchester
USA and Canada
March 21, 2020
Milano-Sanremo
USA and Canada
March 29, 2020
Gent-Wevelgem
USA and Canada
April 1, 2020
Dwar’s door to Vlaanderen
USA and Canada
April 1, 2020
Giro di Sicilia
USA and Canada
April 3, 2020
Six days: Brisbane
USA and Canada
April 5, 2020
Tour through Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen)
USA and Canada
April 5, 2020
Flemish Women’s Tour (Ronde van Vlaanderen)
USA and Canada
April 8, 2020
Scheldeprijs
USA and Canada
April 12, 2020
Paris-Roubaix
Canada only
April 15, 2020
De Brabantse Pijl
USA and Canada
April 16, 2020
Tour through Turkey
Canada only
April 19, 2020
Amstel gold
USA and Canada
April 22, 2020
La Fleche Wallonne
Canada only
April 26, 2020
Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Canada only
April 28, 2020
Tour de Romandie
USA and Canada
May 9, 2020
Giro d’Italia
USA and Canada
May 13, 2020
Tour de Hongrie
Canada only
May 22, 2020
Hammer Stavanger
USA and Canada
May 26, 2020
UCI Continental Tour of Norway
USA and Canada
May 31, 2020
Criterium du Dauphine
Canada only
June 1, 2020
Hammer sports zone Limburg
USA and Canada
June 7, 2020
Tour de Suisse
USA and Canada
June 8, 2020
UCI BMX Supercross World Championships
Canada only
June 26, 2020
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
Canada only
June 27, 2020
Le Tour de France
Canada only
July 19, 2020
La Course by Le Tour de France
Canada only
July 25, 2020
La Clásica de San Sebastian
USA and Canada
July 25, 2020
La Clásica San Sebastian Femenina
USA and Canada
July 28, 2020
Vuelta a Burgos
USA and Canada
August 3, 2020
The Larry H. Miller tour of Utah
USA and Canada
August 14, 2020
La Vuelta a Espana
Canada only
August 15, 2020
RideLondon Classique
USA, Canada and Latin America
August 16, 2020
RideLondon Surrey Classic
USA, Canada and Latin America
August 16, 2020
Cyclassics Hamburg
USA and Canada
August 21, 2020
Great war memorial race
USA and Canada
August 22, 2020
La Vuelta a España
Canada only
August 29, 2020
Brussels Cycling Classic
USA and Canada
September 5, 2020
Madrid Challenge from La Vuelta
Canada only
September 6, 2020
British tour
USA and Canada
September 11, 2020
Grand Prix Cycliste Quebec
USA only
September 13, 2020
Montreal Grand Prix
USA only
October 3, 2020
Sparkassen Münsterland Giro
USA and Canada
October 7, 2020
Milan Torino
USA and Canada
October 8, 2020
Gran Piemonte
USA and Canada
October 10, 2020
US Open by Cyclocross
Worldwide
October 10, 2020
Il Lombardia
USA and Canada
October 10, 2020
Hammer Series Hong Kong
USA and Canada
October 11, 2020
Paris-Tours
Canada only
October 15, 2020
Tour of Guangxi
USA and Canada
October 20, 2020
Guangxi Women’s Tour
USA and Canada
There are also some notable programs in the United States, including the Giro d’Italia and the Tour of Flanders. However, this is a particularly strong cast for Canadian cycling fans, especially with the Tour de France and La Vuelta a Espana, both of which are available there. This complements the list of sports properties that are switching to digital technology in Canada. DAZN has acquired rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket, the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League, some MLS and NCAA games and more.
The shift of the sport to pure streaming services was of course not always smooth. The DAZN NFL rollout in Canada in particular had some problems, and a sub-license was granted to some cable and satellite providers and a streaming option was offered. In the U.S., D.C. United signed the contract with FloSports before the first season ended. And there are big problems for fans who live in rural areas and do not have access to broadband internet. But more and more leagues are signing contracts with a strong stream-only component these days, and this is just the latest step in that direction. And it’s interesting to see that the Tour de France joins this group, at least in Canada.