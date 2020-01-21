advertisement

The streaming company FloSports raised an additional $ 47 million in Series C funds in June last year and reached agreements with representatives of the CAA. Now there is some more noteworthy content on board. FloSports has launched its 2020 cycling streaming program (through its FloBikes platform). There are a lot, including 75 events, more than 300 racing days and more than 10,000 program hours. However, one of the most remarkable things is that they have been granted exclusive Canadian rights to the Tour de France. It is the only time that the competition will be broadcast exclusively on a digital platform. Find the full schedule, including events available in the following countries:

January 1, 2020

DVV Trofee Soudal GP Sven Nys

USA and Canada

January 4, 2020

Cyclocross Gullegem

Worldwide (except Belgium)

January 5, 2020

DVV Trofee Brussels Universities Cyclocross

USA and Canada

January 19, 2020

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Pont-Chateau

Canada only

January 19, 2020

Tour Down Under

Canada only

January 23, 2020

Six days: Berlin

USA and Canada

January 24, 2020

Cadel Evans Ocean Race

USA and Canada

January 24, 2020

UCI World Cup: Milton

Canada only

January 26, 2020

UCI Cyclocross World Cup: Hoogerheide

Canada only

February 1, 2020

Cadel Evans Great Ocean road race

Canada only

February 1, 2020

UCI Cyclocross World Championships

Canada only

February 4, 2020

Saudi Arabia tour

Canada only

February 5, 2020

Ethias Cross Maldegem

Worldwide (except Belgium)

February 8, 2020

DVV-Trofee: tie cross

USA and Canada only

February 13, 2020

Tour de la Provence

Canada only

February 16, 2020

Ethias Cross Hulst

Worldwide (except Belgium)

February 22, 2020

Rectavit GP Leuven

Worldwide (except Belgium)

February 22, 2020

Visit to Hainan

USA only

February 23, 2020

UAE tour

USA and Canada

February 26, 2020

UCI Track World Championships

Canada only

February 29, 2020

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

USA and Canada

March 6, 2020

Six days: Hong Kong

USA and Canada

March 7, 2020

Strade Bianche

USA and Canada

March 8, 2020

Paris-Nice

Canada only

March 11, 2020

Tirreno Adriatico

USA and Canada

March 13, 2020

Six days: Manchester

USA and Canada

March 21, 2020

Milano-Sanremo

USA and Canada

March 29, 2020

Gent-Wevelgem

USA and Canada

April 1, 2020

Dwar’s door to Vlaanderen

USA and Canada

April 1, 2020

Giro di Sicilia

USA and Canada

April 3, 2020

Six days: Brisbane

USA and Canada

April 5, 2020

Tour through Flanders (Ronde van Vlaanderen)

USA and Canada

April 5, 2020

Flemish Women’s Tour (Ronde van Vlaanderen)

USA and Canada

April 8, 2020

Scheldeprijs

USA and Canada

April 12, 2020

Paris-Roubaix

Canada only

April 15, 2020

De Brabantse Pijl

USA and Canada

April 16, 2020

Tour through Turkey

Canada only

April 19, 2020

Amstel gold

USA and Canada

April 22, 2020

La Fleche Wallonne

Canada only

April 26, 2020

Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Canada only

April 28, 2020

Tour de Romandie

USA and Canada

May 9, 2020

Giro d’Italia

USA and Canada

May 13, 2020

Tour de Hongrie

Canada only

May 22, 2020

Hammer Stavanger

USA and Canada

May 26, 2020

UCI Continental Tour of Norway

USA and Canada

May 31, 2020

Criterium du Dauphine

Canada only

June 1, 2020

Hammer sports zone Limburg

USA and Canada

June 7, 2020

Tour de Suisse

USA and Canada

June 8, 2020

UCI BMX Supercross World Championships

Canada only

June 26, 2020

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

Canada only

June 27, 2020

Le Tour de France

Canada only

July 19, 2020

La Course by Le Tour de France

Canada only

July 25, 2020

La Clásica de San Sebastian

USA and Canada

July 25, 2020

La Clásica San Sebastian Femenina

USA and Canada

July 28, 2020

Vuelta a Burgos

USA and Canada

August 3, 2020

The Larry H. Miller tour of Utah

USA and Canada

August 14, 2020

La Vuelta a Espana

Canada only

August 15, 2020

RideLondon Classique

USA, Canada and Latin America

August 16, 2020

RideLondon Surrey Classic

USA, Canada and Latin America

August 16, 2020

Cyclassics Hamburg

USA and Canada

August 21, 2020

Great war memorial race

USA and Canada

August 22, 2020

La Vuelta a España

Canada only

August 29, 2020

Brussels Cycling Classic

USA and Canada

September 5, 2020

Madrid Challenge from La Vuelta

Canada only

September 6, 2020

British tour

USA and Canada

September 11, 2020

Grand Prix Cycliste Quebec

USA only

September 13, 2020

Montreal Grand Prix

USA only

October 3, 2020

Sparkassen Münsterland Giro

USA and Canada

October 7, 2020

Milan Torino

USA and Canada

October 8, 2020

Gran Piemonte

USA and Canada

October 10, 2020

US Open by Cyclocross

Worldwide

October 10, 2020

Il Lombardia

USA and Canada

October 10, 2020

Hammer Series Hong Kong

USA and Canada

October 11, 2020

Paris-Tours

Canada only

October 15, 2020

Tour of Guangxi

USA and Canada

October 20, 2020

Guangxi Women’s Tour

USA and Canada

There are also some notable programs in the United States, including the Giro d’Italia and the Tour of Flanders. However, this is a particularly strong cast for Canadian cycling fans, especially with the Tour de France and La Vuelta a Espana, both of which are available there. This complements the list of sports properties that are switching to digital technology in Canada. DAZN has acquired rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket, the UEFA Champions League, the English Premier League, some MLS and NCAA games and more.

The shift of the sport to pure streaming services was of course not always smooth. The DAZN NFL rollout in Canada in particular had some problems, and a sub-license was granted to some cable and satellite providers and a streaming option was offered. In the U.S., D.C. United signed the contract with FloSports before the first season ended. And there are big problems for fans who live in rural areas and do not have access to broadband internet. But more and more leagues are signing contracts with a strong stream-only component these days, and this is just the latest step in that direction. And it’s interesting to see that the Tour de France joins this group, at least in Canada.

