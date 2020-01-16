advertisement

Mark Cuban of “Shark Tank” visited the Nohbo manufacturing facility in Melbourne to shoot a January 19 update on the success of Florida graduate Ben Stern.

Ben Stern learned depressing data about plastic bottle waste in his first-year biology studies and found that “the most distant from the wastebasket was the bathroom.”

Then the future entrepreneur discovered his mother with a Tide detergent container. “And the idea hit me like Eureka!” he described.

At the age of 16, Stern invented the Nohbo Ball without a plastic bottle, an environmentally friendly single-use shampoo ball. The Viera High Junior successfully sold its innovative product to billionaire Mark Cuban on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in February 2016.

Fast forward four years. After various hardships, 70-hour work weeks and “blood, sweat and tears”, Stern has reformulated its characteristic product and reorganized its company in Melbourne to take future growth into account.

“Over the next four years, we will have commitments to purchase 76 million units in Europe. We will complete our Series A financing round for $ 3.35 million from a range of syndicated investors, ranging from chemical companies to materials science funds,” said Star who is now 20.

“I have largely learned everything about venture capital. About collecting money. About scaling a product. Others through my experience with Nobho Labs and building beauty and personal care brands that range from Sephoras to Ultas to Hotels , help scale their money. ” Distributors, “said Stern.

“I learned that scaling a product is the most difficult if you control a good and consistent supply chain, and the ability to make a product doesn’t mean you can produce a million,” he said.

“Of course, there are challenges at all levels. And you have to be prepared five times to create a mess,” he said.

In October, the Cuban visited Nohbo’s manufacturing facility on NASA Boulevard in Melbourne to shoot footage for a “shark tank” update that highlights the company’s success. Nohbo is hosting a television party for this episode at 9:00 p.m. – and the NFC championship game. January 19 at Groundswell Startups.

The address is 2412 Irwin St. in Melbourne. Entry is free, but participants are asked to respond on the event’s Facebook page.

Cuban, which owns the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, offered $ 100,000 in 2016 for a 25 percent stake in Stern’s young company, Shark Tank. After the episode aired, his product was released as “the world’s first environmentally friendly shampoo ball” an Indiegogo campaign with a manufacturer from Spokane, Washington.

But Stern said he had made too many long flights to and from space coast – and the powder-based product had disintegrated and needed new chemistry. So he “turned” and worked with Melbourne chemist James Ramirez to develop disposable liquid drops instead of powder.

In August 2018, Nohbo launched Nohbo Drops, liquid pads that contain 5 milliliters of shampoo, conditioner, body wash or shaving cream. According to the instructions, users mix each drop with water for 3 or 4 seconds while rubbing their hands and the biodegradable shell melts away – “it replaces the need for bottles,” said Stern.

Nohbo partnered with Absolutely Natural cosmetics company in Melbourne in September to increase production to up to 15 million drops per month. That is 180 million drops a year.

At the same time, Nohbo opened an office laboratory at Groundswell Startups, a high-tech business incubator in Melbourne. Research and development take place here – glass beakers, Bunsen burners and scientific doodads line shelves and worktops. Stern has registered seven patents.

Nohbo has three full-time employees and two contract employees. Stern said the $ 3.35 million financing agreement will increase employment to 11, increase scale and capacity, and fund existing purchase commitments.

Nohbo’s European distributor is Bunzel, who has made a four-year purchase commitment of 76 million units. Stern flies to the Netherlands once a quarter to monitor progress.

In October, Stern spoke during the GITEX technology conference at the Dubai World Trade Center.

As a teenager, Stern worked at Jersey Mike’s Subs and a Wegmans grocery store (pushing carts and cash registers) near Washington, DC, before moving to space coast in the summer before his first year at Viera High.

In May, Groundswell Startups hosted a $ 100,000 Rise of the Rest Pitch competition funded by AOL co-founder Steve Case. This event was similar in many ways to “Shark Tank” and included friendly judge comments – in contrast to the brand-biting sarcasm of “Mr. Wonderful” Kevin O’Leary on the television series.

Stern sends an email to Cuban at least once a week.

“He is very committed and committed. He invested $ 100,000 on the show. He has really invested over $ 225,000 since then,” said Stern.

“If you meet him, you can almost say why he’s a billionaire. He’s very, very, very good mood. He’s very sharp,” he said.

“I don’t think he has a lot of excuses. He doesn’t like people selling him, so you can easily get into a bad experience with Mark if you try to highlight only the good things in yours Business happen. ” ” he said.

“Whether you’re a coffee shop or Microsoft, he wants the whole picture. And if you don’t give it to him, you’re starting to have problems with him,” he said.

“Shark Tank” viewing party

