Alan Shaw Staff Writer

Tuesday

January 14, 2020 at 10:36 am

The daredevil will perform the feat live on television.

The daredevil Nik Wallenda ran on a high wire over Times Square, the Grand Canyon and the Niagara Falls. What should you try afterwards? An active volcano.

Wallenda announced Tuesday that it will take a 1,800-foot stroll across the Masaya active volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. The stunt is part of a two-hour “Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda ”Special at 8 pm on March 4th on ABC.

“It’s by far the most dangerous path I’ve ever taken, and that alone makes it very intimidating,” Wallenda said in a press release. I have to admit, it’s scary. “

According to the press release, the volcano is one of the few on earth with a lava lake.

The Wallenda family’s performance history dates back to the late 18th century. The family made their American debut in 1928 as part of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

This story is developing.

There is news! I return to the high ropes course to take my most dangerous walk yet – over the ACTIVE Masaya volcano in Nicaragua! It will be broadcast LIVE on @abcnetwork on March 4th! I will document every step to prepare myself for it. So stay tuned and join me on my trip! 🌋🇳🇮 #VolcanoLIVE pic.twitter.com/RdQfELpOAx

– Nik Wallenda (@NikWallenda) January 14, 2020



