Dusty Crum, who lives in Myakka City and grew up in Sarasota, plays the leading role in “Guardians of the Glades” on the Discovery Channel.

Florida got its first official look at a wild Burmese python on October 24, 1979. Nobody knew where it came from. Maybe it had escaped its owner, maybe a reptile fetishist. Perhaps it was the first of innumerable deliberate snake bags thrown into the Everglades by exotic pet owners who had no idea what they were getting into.

Floridians got a terrible wake-up call in 2009 when an 8-foot, 6-inch “burm” escaped from its cage in a house in Sumter County and devoured a 2-year-old girl when she was asleep in her crib. Evidence says the snake had loosened ten times before the fatal attack.

The most popular chaos theory dates back to August 1992, when Hurricane Andrew triggered a Category 5 disaster in South Florida. In the middle of the wreck was an import reptile breeding facility on the edge of the Everglades, in which up to 1,000 of the carnivorous constrictors were reportedly missing.

Whatever the gate, more than 40 years after the appearance of the indigenous people of Asia, his successors have plagued the entire length of the peninsula. The Burms migrated in all directions from Florida’s Sanctuary “River of Grass” after storm surges led to higher areas, and spread to Central Florida and beyond. Reports come from the north to Jacksonville and Chipley in the panhandle.

Measured by the impossible number of these productive breeders – an estimated 300,000 – there are 25 state-hired bounty hunters. Only one has a reality TV show. His name is Dusty Crum. Crum’s nickname is “Wildman”. Wildman chases the giant invaders with their bare hands and bare feet.

“I am the baddest python hunter in the world, my son!” explains that the city of Myakka is self-portraying and repeats a cry of war that has become famous for the growing audience of Discovery Channel. “WOOO!”

But this is not a game. The one who nearly killed him was videotaped by Discovery. It’s been almost a year and Crum’s girlfriend still can’t see it.

This isn’t the encounter that nearly killed him, but it’s equally memorable:

A moonless night, 11:00 p.m., somewhere along a dike in the Big Cypress National Preserve, 2018. Crum’s flashlight scans the black water and the reflexes of reptile skin retreat. Crum injects, knee-deep, higher, grabs the beast by the tail, but loses both the snake and the light during the fight.

“I had a man on the shore doing a video and I said I lost it and he said, well, Dusty, it went down right in front of you. So I go into the water, I can’t see what I do I’m doing, and I’m shoveling it off the floor, but I can’t hold it – the thing is constantly pulling out of my arms.

“I tried to lift the snake and put it in an armlock, and I tried to wrap it around a cypress tree to make a breakpoint, but it retreats to where I will lose it. And if You get your butt whipped in a fight, despair sets in, right, and all I could think was that I bit my tail.

“And through my neck muscles and everything I could feel it stop and I thought, OK, I’m going somewhere and I’m floating in the water and wrapping my legs around this thing in a leg block and I say, OK folks, I have it, now you have to put the camera down and help me get this snake. “

The United States banned the import of Burmese pythons in 2012, but by then it was decades late.

The non-toxic pythons are attributed or accused of the disappearance of more than 95 percent of the Everglades’ native mammals. Since then, they have challenged alligators to primacy in the South Florida food chain. Photos and videos from these clashes look like “Lost World” outtakes.

The epic nature of this conflict went viral in 2005 when National Park Service rangers returned from the field with post-mortem images of what happened after a 13-foot burm attempted to injure himself on a 6-foot gator. Both died after the swallowed alligator tore open the snake’s stomach.

The largest alligator in Florida ever registered was 15 feet and 9 inches in size. It was caught in 2016 and weighed 780 pounds. The longest Burmese python that was bagged in Florida was an 18-foot-8-inch female weighing 128 pounds in 2012.

“My legs are wrapped around the snake and he’s still trying to escape, but I’m anchored to him. So Kyle, he’s a big boy, he puts the camera down, he comes behind me and he holds his tail with me. And it still attracts us both and we’re big boys. “

Dusty Crum weighs 220.

“So I’m yelling at my other guy, Greg, I said hey man, you have to find the head of this thing and get it under control. So foot by foot it grabs my ankles and I’m like no, this thing is huge, follow that Body follow the body and it goes on and on and when it comes to the end it comes through the branches and tries to hit it, it could get its head but in the meantime it gets caught in the branches.

“Okay, he has the head and I said Kyle, let go, help Greg with the head and when Kyle lets go I’m on the back of this thing and it flings me around like a doll and I just think of myself as my dear life firm, so they said OK, we got it, we got the head and I let go and went up and got my head too, and at that point the snake is exhausted and we’re all tired and breathing hard, but we’re fine Let’s take a break and see where we are.

“I look around and don’t even know where we are. Then I could see the lights of the truck in the distance, it had pushed the three of us into the swamp so far. I would say at least 500 meters.”

In January 2010, a historic frost punished Florida with its longest cold since World War II. With temperatures dropping into the 1920s, the arctic explosion caused lows for 12 days, power outages, and destroyed the Florida crop of $ 500 million. Invasive species, including the pythons, have been severely damaged.

Something very strange also happened. But it took years for the analysts to be sure that what they saw was real. The magazine “Molecular Ecology” brought the news in 2018.

In an article entitled, “Novel ecological and climatic conditions are rapidly adapting to invasive Burmese pythons in Florida,” 15 scientists reported that the snakes that survived in 2010 had passed on genes that tended to kill their offspring , and from their ancestors to the Asian tropics.

“Florida pythons,” the authors say, “seem to have adapted to regulate their digestive physiology to keep eating prey more efficiently.”

That could explain an unprecedented discovery that biologists made in Florida in 2013. A 15-foot female burm was caught in the abdomen with the remains of three deer identified by undigested hooves, bones, and teeth. The evidence indicated that the snake had consumed the deer, which included two fawns, in just three months.

“I said OK guys, let’s just get this thing out of the water and onto the shore. So let’s start chasing through the branches – it was thick stuff – but the snake is still trying to fight us and I have our heads and it wears us down, I mean it was a woman and she was out of control.

“You don’t want to kill it right away, you want to wait until the hunt is over and we didn’t have any ice cream. But it was so big it wouldn’t even fit in our pockets and we would have it for half an hour or more tried it and it didn’t stop and we were exhausted.

“So I just shot it; I had to kill it.”

At 16 feet, it was a monster, the largest snake that Wildman Crum had ever encountered. He sent it with a single .22 round to a “dime size” kill point on the skull.

“If you don’t slip into this brain, if you don’t reach this point, the snake won’t die, it will jump into the water and be gone,” he says. “It happens to many other hunters who don’t deal with these big bottlenecks as well as I do.

“You will shoot them in the face with a .45 or a shotgun and the snake will just dip into the water and disappear. I have skins where you can see that they were shot with shotguns, there are scars everywhere, there are embedded skins Fragments and they’re tough as nails.

“I have a large 450 truck with a 12-foot utility box that I hunt with. And I ran over all six tires on Highway 41, where they were stretched across the middle of the road. They hit the brakes turn and they’re gone.

“That one snake I caught, the 16-10” – 16 feet, 10 inches – “it had two identical scars about as far apart.” Crum spreads his arms. “I spoke to some campers down the street from where I caught it and they said yes, we ran over a huge snake a few weeks ago and when we turned it was gone.

“I said well, I just found it because it had two tire marks so far apart. It healed itself and came back right away.”

But it was a 6-inch reptile that came just moments after its death.

What is left of Colossus 16-11 is flat and horizontally distributed under the cover of Orchid Envy. A 400-square-meter store, Crum, and long-time friend Natalee McKinney operate in Venice. A one-way trip from Myakka City can take up to 90 minutes, but this ideal, busy location on Venice Avenue is hard to beat.

Iridescent orchids in eclectic displays are undoubtedly the top attraction, but a small corner reserved for Crum’s python leather inventory – wallets, purses, belts, bracelets, and jewelry up to $ 1,100 in the upper price segment – indicates that it does gives money in the snake trade. ‘I have what it takes. (More frugal fans could choose the “Wildman” t-shirts.)

The South Florida Water Management District pays a bounty of $ 50 for pythons up to one meter in height and $ 25 for each additional foot thereafter. Crum assumes that the burms he catches are 10 feet on average. Do the math. For starters.

He also harvests the meat (“It’s good and lean and tastes like alligator, without the fishy taste”) of snakes under 10 feet because they have less mercury in it, and he has a Cambodian compound that the guts into “traditional medicine.” converts “and oils.

All in all, Crum can squeeze more than four product figures out of each catch, depending on the size. But even the little ones would hunt the bee hunters for most mortals.

In the mouth and tongue there are heat sensors and chemical receptors, which are equipped with swiveling jaws that can spread 180 degrees and consume five times the size of prey. Burms has four rows of razor-like upper teeth and two rows of lower teeth, a total of more than 100 all bent backwards, towards the stomach.

Unmistakably in his famous baseball cap “Don’t Tread On Me”, the hanging feathers of the hawk and the tusk chain, Crum grew up as he hunted creatures in the forest on the rural Fruitville Road. He was lucky enough to have a tolerant biology teacher at Sarasota Christian School who enabled him to keep a good-natured 10-centimeter neck ring called William in his shirt pocket during class.

The first burm he followed was nothing like William:

Winter, 2013, Big Cypress, the first government-sponsored Python Challenge, stood in front of a 12-foot boat that hissed and swelled and plunged into the camera and “started throwing coils at me – it was an adrenaline rush that I couldn’t have imagined it. I was immediately impressed. “

Bitten hundreds of times since then – a brown water snake, he claims, a harder pain than a python – Wildman has withstood all odds and been most reliably sprinkled with green, “exorcist”-looking porridge, a musk that discharged when it was released his tail was grabbed.

“It’s the worst stuff you could ever smell. It’s not bile,” he says, “It’s a pheromone, really oily stuff. You can’t really wash it off with soap. You have to use something for it.” Cut it like fat. It’s a bit like skunk with a rather rotten egg smell. “

The last snake crumb caught during the Python Bowl in January 2020, in which more than 750 hunters from 20 states caught 80 pythons in one week, vomited a wooden stork.

The South Florida Water Management District and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced the Open Season for Burms in 2017. Since then, bounty hunters have killed more than 2,800 of the invaders wreaking havoc on farmed areas.

For Seth Sherman, producer of Discovery’s Guardians of the Glades, the Florida python epidemic was a revelation. When he asked around, all roads seemed to lead to Dusty Crum.

Crum doesn’t claim to be the most productive hunter – he says he caught more than 200 snakes, but admits that Brian Hargrove from Miami bagged a lot more. However, what Sherman discovered was a trapper from Myakka City who was “known for his deep passion and ability to share it with others,” he wrote in an email. “It didn’t hurt that he had a huge personality and was one of the only hunters to hunt with his bare feet!”

Crum’s bare soles are padded with about a centimeter of leathery cornea. Bare feet, he says, give him better grip around him.

Sherman recruited the locals from Crum and the surrounding area, Jay Starr, Gary Clark, Brittany Borges and Tom Cobb, to form a team that snakes for the cameras. “Guardians of the Glades” premiered last year with six episodes. The second season is currently at 10 p.m. on Tuesdays.

When some of the devices appear familiar and stage-like – breathtaking music as the hunters approach their quarry and Gene Krupa-like percussion booms during battle – the nervous movements of the Blair-Witchy camera after the chase are the action and the venues authentic.

Borges uses a dosimeter to test the radiation exposure of an abandoned phosphate factory in Polk County. In an abandoned aerospace complex outside of Homestead, crum treads like broken glass over broken glass. The group finds snakes, day and night, marshland and hammocks, buildings and trees everywhere. The hunted flee, beat them up, rise like cobras, tear their jaws and draw blood.

One night last April, Wildman chased the 16-6 into a swamp in the North Glades. A deadly battle ensued in the mud, Wildman was on his feet trying to control his head. 16-6 he wrapped his mass around Wildman’s chest and neck and reached for his air holes. “Camera type! Camera type!” Wildman, now horizontal on his side, grunts in panic. “Take that thing off my neck … it hurts!”

Another Florida-famous trapper, Mike “Cowboy” Kimmel (he won the 2020 Python Bowl Grand Prize for catching eight snakes), collapsed, peeled 16-6 and together they overpowered their quarry. Crum gasped, trembled, and coughed. He massaged his neck and tried to collect his marbles. This episode was called “Dusty vs. The Monster” and was the finale of season 1. It didn’t show everything.

“It strangled me. I thought it would break my neck,” says Crum almost a year later. “I actually spit blood for 15 minutes. I think I still have a few problems.”

The affable and self-proclaimed “Mammal Defender” has returned to the bush many times since then. The thing is fair. The native wildlife disappears. Climate change paves the way to the north. Thirty to 100 eggs per nest. From what Crum saw, the entire southeast is endangered.

His fate is waiting.

“I know there’s a 20-foot boat out there somewhere.” Crum gets this distant look in the eyes. “And I’ll get it.”

This story was originally published on heraldtribune.com and made available to other Florida newspapers on the new Gannett Media network.

