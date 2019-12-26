advertisement

No. 9 Florida is in the Orange Bowl for the first time since the 2001 season, marking the last game of coach Steve Spurrier’s tenure.

Nr. 24 Virginia is not only competitive in its first Orange game, but also its first New Year’s game of the Sixth ever.

Monday’s game Monday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Is a big stage for both. The Gators (10-2) may come closer to reclaiming their place at the table with the nation’s ultra-elite programs, a party the Cavaliers at the top (9-4) eventually hope to topple.

“We’re a program that is evolving, growing, growing and becoming,” said fourth-year Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall. “This will not be done.” This is not “arrived.” This is the “arrival.” This is a huge opportunity for us. This game means the world to us in terms of growth and in terms of taking the next step for our program. “

Florida, in its second season under coach Dan Mullen, could end up with double-digit wins and a year-end top-10 ranking in back-to-back seasons for the first time since the Urban Meyer / Tim Tebow era (2008 -09).

“When you look at recruiting and see what you are trying to achieve in building a football program at the championship level, the fact that you are playing in a six-year New Year’s bowl, that you are here at the Orange Bowl on the biggest stage of the college football, I think it’s appealing to young people, ”Mullen said.

Both teams arrived here thanks to the strong finishes of the regular season. Florida won its last three games by a combined 119-23 margin, while Virginia went 4-0 in November for the first time since 1951.

The Gators have not played since a 40-17 rout of Florida State rival Gainesville on Nov. 30. The Cavaliers’ first trip to the ACC Championship game for the first time ended with a 62-17 win over No. 3 Clemson in December. 7.

The twins’ strengths in Florida are her passing junior Kyle Trask and her passing rush, prompted by senior linebacker Jonathan Greenard.

Trask completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,636 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. The Gators are averaging more than 300 yards per game (300.4) for the first time since 2001.

Greenard has 8 1/2 of Florida’s SEC best sacks, while 11 other players have at least two sacks. The Gators scored three breaks and held five opponents without a hurdle this season.

Grading has not been a problem for the Cavaliers, whose 421 total points and 32.4 average points are both the highest grades in school history.

Senior quarterback Bryce Perkins leads the show for Virginia and is one of only two players in the country (Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts is the other) to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 700 yards this season.

“It’s a metal pedal, with full throttle throughout this game,” Cavaliers guard Dillon Reinkensmeyer told Daily Progress. “Just know we’re there to win. We’re not there to show up.”

Returning off the hook from the All-American hit by Virginia, Joe Reed missed the ACC title game with a hip pointer but hopes he can play.

Florida will not have cornerback C.J. Henderson, who is sitting down after stating about the draft. Defensive end Jabari Zuniga missed seven games this season with an ankle injury, and linebacker Amari Burney missed the last three regular season games due to a sprained knee but both are expected to be in the field.

