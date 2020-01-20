advertisement

ACC basketball currently reflects the parity of all college basketball.

They form a clear level among the competing ACCs, but it seems like each team can stun a different one every night, as we saw on Sunday when Wake Forest defeated Boston College. Duke crashed again when they landed in Cameron Indoor again, this time in front of an explosive squad in Louisville. The top of the conference looks like it could really go either way, since Louisville and the state of Florida both face an ACC basketball defeat and Duke isn’t lurking too far back, a second leg of the Seminoles and Cardinals.

The Cardinals seem to be sitting in the driver’s seat because they have a slightly easier play path in front of them that could put them in the first place on their own. But head coach Leonard Hamilton has Florida State at an extremely high level and the Seminoles have not withdrawn from any competition at the time of the season.

At the end of the conference, North Carolina is still in Roy Williams’ toughest season with the team. They have lost four games in a row, including their very first loss to Clemson at Chapel Hill and a season game against Pittsburgh. 2020 NBA Draft Prospect Cole Anthony appears to be on the way to return to court for the Tar Heels.

But Duke, Louisville and Florida State, who are back at the helm of the ACC, will challenge if Virginia (4-3) tries to stay in the race. What does the ACC look like when we take a closer look at the conference game?

