Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, a projected first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, announced Monday on Twitter that he will return to the Seminoles for his senior season.

Also announcing his return to Tallahassee is wide receiver Tamorrion Terry, who was said to be weighing his options after leading the Seminoles with 1,023 receiving yards and eight touchdown catches.

“I’m grateful for coach Odell (Haggins’) commitment to excellence every day, on and off the field, but my pursuit for excellence is not over yet,” Wilson told Florida State defensive line coach in a video posted on Twitter “I’m still committed to Florida State, I’m committed to (coaching) coach (Mike) Norvell, and I’m committed to getting this thing back.”

Terry echoed a similar sentiment in his announcement. “There is still much more to achieve,” he said.

Wilson had 44 hurdles, 8.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks for Florida State this season despite missing the last three games due to a hand injury that required surgery.

The first-team Atlantic Coast Conference selection has 92 three-season solutions for the Seminoles, with 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.

Terry has 86 receptions for 1,767 yards and 16 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Seminoles.

“I am excited that Tamorrion and Marvin have decided to continue their football education and development in the state of Florida,” Norvell said in a statement, to ESPN. “I knew they were fantastic football players, but during our conversations, I was impressed by their commitment to excellence and commitment to this football program and university.”

