Florida police borrow kayaks to rescue the man stuck under the bridge

A man was rescued by an officer in a kayak in Fort Walton Beach, Florida on January 20 after police received multiple calls from a man in distress. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department said Marco Martinez was found on a “small non-powered raft near the Cinco Bayou Bridge.” His raft then hovered under the bridge, where it fell and “held on to a heap”. the police said. The incident triggered a response from several agencies, which included the U.S. Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine units. However, officers at the scene were told that water rescue resources were 30 minutes away, the police said. “Due to the low temperatures (48 degrees and 40 degrees cold), the sinking water conditions and the emergency in Martinez, the officials acted immediately,” the police wrote. Police said Officer Parsons and Corporal Ross borrowed two kayaks from a bystander and paddled under the bridge to get to Martinez. Officer Parsons was thrown out of his kayak “due to the weather”, but continued to swim towards Martinez, who was shocked by the police and “may have been hypothermic”. Martinez was brought ashore and taken to the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Martinez appeared to be “in shock and possibly hypothermic”, the police added. The police praised Officer Parsons and Cpl Ross and called their actions “heroic”. Credit: Fort Walton Beach Police Department via Storyful

