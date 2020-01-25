advertisement

The Florida Panthers will host the NHL 2021 All-Star Game, Commissioner Gary Bettman announced Friday.

Florida hosted once before, in 2003. This was the first time a shootout set an NHL score, won by the Western Conference 6-5. The league adopted the shootout as a regular season tie-in procedure in early 2005-06.

“We are in discussions with the Players’ Association about giving a special international flavor to next year’s All-Star Game, but more details will come at a later date,” Bettman said.

The NHL All-Star weekend at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla., Will include the NHL All-Star Skills on January 29, 2021 and the NHL All-Star Game on January 30, 2021.

This year’s All-Star Games will be played on Saturday in St. Louis. Since 2016, the NHL All-Star Game has been made up of each division that has its team, with all four sides coming down in a three-on-three tournament.

