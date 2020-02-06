advertisement

According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Florida Panthers are not against trading with Mike Hoffman. However, it would require a significant return to trade for him.

The Florida Panthers are currently battling for a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division. They are currently in third place, but the Toronto Maple Leafs are not far behind. The Panthers hope to improve their blue line at the close, but there is another step they are considering. According to the latest NHL trade rumors, the Panthers are considering trading striker Mike Hoffman.

Hoffman will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. The Panthers reportedly also bought it at the close of trading last year.

So far, Hoffman has 19 goals and 23 assists for 42 points in 53 games this season. He is one goal ahead of his sixth season in a row with at least 20 goals and eight points ahead of his fifth season in a row with at least 50 points.

advertisement

This report was written by Pierre LeBrun. “Some teams have shown interest in Mike Hoffman,” LeBrun said of TSN. “I think [the Panthers] would listen to offers for Hoffman.”

LeBrun notes that the Panthers won’t just betray him. You will probably only trade it if you get a significant return, one that would help you solve your blueline problems.

It sounds like a hockey trade is taking place, not just a trade for draft picks and prospects. If so, maybe a deal could be negotiated with the Oilers and Panthers. The Oilers could offer Darnell Nurse, who has one year left, for Hoffman. That would solve a need for both clubs.

However, the Panthers are unlikely to negotiate with Hoffman. After all, they are in the middle of a playoff race and Hoffman was pretty good for them, even if he wasn’t as good as last season when he scored 36 goals and 70 points.

Next: A player every team should trade with

Still, it’s quite interesting that the Panthers listen to offers for Hoffman. This tells me that they are not too sure that they can sign him again after this season. The panthers now have to make a difficult decision. Should they cling to Hoffman and risk losing him for nothing? Or should they act if it helps them improve their defenses?

Follow us on Twitter at @Puck_Prose and follow us on Facebook for the latest rumors, news, and analysis as the NHL trading deadline approaches.

advertisement