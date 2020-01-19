advertisement

Most teams have played several conference games at this point in the season. Who has helped your bracketology the most lately?

It’s mid-January in the NCAA basketball season and nothing is known yet. The top teams in the leaderboard continue to lose, while others make the profits they need to stay in the overall picture of the NCAA tournament. In bracketology, this continues to have a changing impact, regardless of whether it is teams that maintain their high seeding or stay alive in the tournament picture.

Last week alone, five of the top 10 teams lost at least once, with Duke and Auburn falling twice. Baylor almost fell into the streets of Oklahoma because he desperately needed a Quad 1 victory to get his resume going. They could have been listed as bracketology winners had they won this matchup, but would have to wait a week.

There were a number of teams that were winners in bracketology. DePaul ended a four-game game with a massive win over Butler # 5, while Dayton remains unbeaten in Atlantic 10 after a comeback win in extra time in Saint Louis that really missed the chance of a huge win. Syracuse had to win against Virginia Tech to get back in the picture, and LSU avoided bad losses on the way to Ole Miss and Texa A&M this week to stay undefeated in the SEC.

There were others who also benefited from their respective resumes, but there were five specific programs that I thought had the best situational results. Here are the programs along with my explanations.

