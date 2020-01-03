advertisement

MIAMI GARDENS – Before each game in Florida, Robbie Andreu, a college football veteran, asks five relevant questions and answers them after the game. In week 13 Virginia won the Orange Bowl 36: 28:

1. Can the Florida defense prevent dynamic Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins from playing explosive ball games?

The Gators carried out their game plan to eliminate Perkins as a serious threat to near perfection. The defenders remained disciplined, the ends and linebackers didn’t give in and kept Perkins in their pockets most of the night. As a result, the electric Perkins, whose longest running time was only 10 meters, did not produce explosive games on the floor. He finished the race at just 24 meters and was fired three times. Give linebacker Ventrell Miller a lot of credit for the way he spied on Perkins during the game.

2. Will Florida quarterback Kyle Trask have time to pass the normally violent Cavaliers Pass rush?

As usual, the cavaliers flashed a lot, but the offensive line, like most of the season, kept pass protection and gave Trask enough time to complete 24 of 39 passes for 305 meters and a touchdown. He was released only once and hurried only twice, so the line did its job, keeping Trask on his feet and allowing him to make the passing game.

3. Will the gators come out flat or lit?

They came out ready to play and scored the first ball on Lamical Perine’s 61-yard touchdown on the left. Just like the Gators most of the season, they prepared themselves hard all week, came out focused and were ready to go from the start. UF took control of the game in the first half and set the tone for the game.

4. Can the gators surprise everyone by building a floor game?

They did. Shocking, but true. In the game’s opening moments, it became clear that Lamical Perine and the running game would play a role when he unlocked himself for a 61-yard touchdown run. It wasn’t a solid ground attack the rest of the way, but it was an effective one. The Gators stormed 244 yards (amazing, right?), With Perine winning 138 and scoring two touchdowns to receive the MVP Award.

5. Who wins the sales fight?

It was a 1-1 draw (both interceptions), but this one UF interception was the biggest defensive game of the night. When Virginia was threatened with a 33:28 victory and was still to be played less than six minutes before the end, the real newcomer Kaiir Elam jumped up and interrupted a faded route on the 3-yard line of the UF. From there, the Gators fought for a field goal to increase the lead by 2:32 in the game to 36-21. That was a 10-point swing in favor of UF, so the choice was huge.

