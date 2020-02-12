advertisement

Lakeland High School teacher Casina Ewert woke up screaming as the otter chased the family dog ​​into the house and attacked her 17-year-old daughter, she told The Ledger.

Gwyneth Ewert, 17, had just left her family dog ​​Scooter at around 5:30 a.m. on February 4th when she heard him barking and screeching on the back porch. When she opened the door, Scooter ran in and an otter chased him.

The teenager’s mother, Lakeland High School biology teacher Casina Ewert, said she was woken up by her daughter’s screams and rushed to the kitchen.

“She tried to close the door and pushed in hissing and screaming,” said Casina Ewert. The otter then turned and bit the teenager’s leg and attacked Scooter, a 2-year-old French bulldog, in the living and dining room.

“There was blood on the floor that hissed otters and yelled at my daughter. It would kill my dog ​​and had already bitten my daughter,” said Ewert.

The mother grabbed the otter by the tail and held it in the air. “And it got around trying to bite me,” she said.

She ran to the back door, threw the otter outside, and slammed the door.

Ewert said she was teaching biology about otters, but because of the excitement, she didn’t immediately know that it was an otter until she had her tail.

“Then I looked at it and found that it was a crazy otter,” she said.

The whole riot lasted about three minutes, she said.

“I would do anything to save my child,” she said.

The immediate worry, she said, was rabies. Her daughter found out that she was allergic to the rabies vaccine when she was bitten by a stray dog ​​during mission work in Nicaragua. At that time, she received a rabies shot and was hospitalized.

“She is suffering from an anaphylaxis shock, her throat closes and she turns white. The LRMC staff knew about her previous reaction and we took all precautions when we gave the vaccine. She did not respond (this time),” said Ewert.

Scooter suffered scratches on the face and several injuries on the face and feet and was treated with a rabies booster. He will be quarantined for three or four months, said Ewert.

“Never an otter”

Dustin Hooper from All Creatures Wildlife Control, an animal catcher who was particularly interested in the attack, said he had never seen or heard of an otter attack in all the years he had served in the game trap.

“Never an otter,” he said.

“I went out to look for it,” he said. “I was hoping to see it – it attacked a friend of mine and they had to put the dog down,” said Hooper.

When he found that the otter population in Florida was increasing, he said it was not known whether the otter had rabies.

Otters mostly eat fish, he said, and they are known to clean well-filled ponds and move to another lake.

They are also quick creatures, he added, noting that he once drove a golf cart on the Cleveland Heights Golf Course and an otter that was racing on the green ran faster than the golf cart.

“We couldn’t catch up with it. Beautiful animals,” he said.

neighborhood warnings

In an email to The Ledger Tuesday, Bryce Phillippi, a spokesman for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said the FWC is investigating the incident and that two domestic dogs encountered an otter near Dorman Road in Lakeland earlier this week are .

An otter was caught and killed on Friday, Phillippi said.

“Although we are confident that the removed otter is most likely the one involved in the incident, we can never be 100% certain,” he said.

One of the two domestic dogs that came across the river otter was a puppy that had to be put to sleep after the incident.

Phillippi said the otter had not been tested for rabies, according to the Department of Health protocol.

Kathy Leigh Berkowitz can be reached at kberkowitz@theledger.com or 863-802-7558. Follow her on Twitter @ kberkowitzthel1.

This story was originally published on theledger.com and made available to other Florida newspapers on the new Gannett Media network.

