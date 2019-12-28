advertisement

Florida recalled its first 14 points of the game and passed in a 102-63 victory over Long Beach State on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Fla., In the Gators’ final game before the SEC game.

Graduating sophomore transfer Kerry Blackshear and sophomore striker Keyontae Johnson scored 21 points with a six-goal double-double while Florida (8-4) dropped the script from its previous game – when the Gators lost their first 14 shots and scored only two points in the opening 8:49 of a 65-62 loss to Utah State.

Florida reached the 100 point mark for the first time since winning a 111-105 two-hour victory over Gonzaga at the PK80 Race on November 24, 2017.

Sofofore quarterback Chance Hunter posted 20 points to pace Long Beach State (4-11) while sophomore guard Michael Carter and junior guard Colin Slater added 10 points. Beach lost for the seventh time in eight games after shooting just 37.3 percent from the field and scattered by a 49-31 margin.

Sophomore point guard Andrew Nembhard, who gave up 13 career assists, set the tone of the game by spreading the wealth in the opening three minutes. He assisted in the Gators’ first four baskets while setting sophomore guard Noah Locke (16 points) for a 3-point center, Omar Payne student center for a placement, Blackshear for a 3-pointer and Locke for a 3-pointer. others like Florida seized the lead 11-0.

The Gators drilled five of their first six hits as Long Beach State went 0 for 5 and completed two laps before taking the first point on Carter’s free throw with 15:41 left in the first half.

Florida, which entered the day shooting just 30 percent from 3-point range and making six 3-pointers in the game, canned 7 of 13 3-point attempts in the opening 13 minutes. Nembhard’s 3-pointer with 7:54 left in the half extended the Gators’ lead to 41-15.

Florida finished with a 59-31 lead, which left the Gators only nine points shy of their season average for a game. Blackshear owned 18 points at the break while Johnson added 12 and Nembhard delivered nine assists with no rebounds.

The Gators could not maintain that pace during the second half, but continued to build their lead. They attacked the 100-point hurdle at first-year student center Jason Jitoboh by throwing free with 2:21 to go.

Florida played without starting swingman Scottie Lewis, who suffered a concussion during practice. Payne made his first start in place of Lewis.

