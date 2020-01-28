advertisement

Authorities have confirmed that a nine-year-old boy in Ocala, Central Florida, was charged with attempting first-degree murder for repeatedly stabbing his five-year-old sister while shouting, “Die, die!”

The violent incident occurred at the Berkeley Point Apartments in Ocala, a city in central North Florida.

Local TV station WFOL reports that the children were playing in a room while their mother was checking the mail.

A 9-year-old boy accused of stabbing his little sister in Ocala has appeared before a judge this morning. She ordered him to undergo a psychiatric exam.

We will have his court appearance at news6wkmg at 12 noon. Http://t.co/UFwWVkYSEZ

– Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 28, 2020

When the mother came back, she saw the boy repeatedly stabbing his sister.

According to the report, the boy said “die, die” when he stabbed his sister.

Investigators say the little girl was alert and conscious after the attack, but had multiple stab wounds and was flown to a nearby hospital.

WESH 2 News was not provided with an update on their condition.

Her brother was found by officials hiding in a nearby maintenance shed on the block of flats.

He later told the detectives that he wanted to kill his sister and that “the thought came to his head two days earlier” and he couldn’t stop thinking about it, the detention report said.

He reportedly took a knife from the kitchen while his mother was checking the mail, grabbed his sister by the neck and started stabbing her.

media_camera The nine-year-old boy, who is accused of stabbing his little sister several times, appeared before a judge who immediately asked for his psychiatric examination. Image: news6WKMG

The boy was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder.

A judge ordered an immediate psychiatric examination of the boy.

The boy is currently being held in a local youth prison.

Further information was not immediately available.

