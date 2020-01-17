advertisement

Next week in Floribama Shore, season 3, episode 12, you’ll see a moment you may have heard about months ago. Do you remember the headlines about Nilsa’s arrest? Well, we now have a better sense of some of the circumstances surrounding it.

In the promo below you can see how Nilsa is doing her part to turn a normal party night into a crazy party night. Obviously, she wanted a bit of attention and it flashed a lot of viewers from a balcony. You see her talking to police officers at the end of the promo and we know she was finally arrested. However, based on the reports there, she relied more on her post-flash actions than just those. Their history and consequences could impact the rest of the season.

Do you want a little more shovel now? Below, CarterMatt has the full summary of episode 12 of season three of Floribama Shore:

advertisement

Jeremiah & Mattie take their relationship to the next level. The roommates discover that propane, matches and July 4th are not a good mix. Kortni returns to the house with her former followers. An innocent night becomes prison time.

Kortni’s return will be the highlight of this episode for many people – and she won’t waste time having fun after spending some time away and recovering. She will drink, have fun, and probably participate in many of the things that she often does. However, it remains to be seen if she will be what people are talking about at the end of the episode. It’s almost easy to draw a parallel between Nilsa’s arrest and what happened to Snooki in the third season of Jersey Shore – even if there are other circumstances. (Looking back, Snooki’s arrest is one of the most memorable parts of this season.)

Similar news – More news about Floribama Shore!

What do you want to see when it comes to Floribama Shore Season 3, Episode 12?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to stay here for more news on the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

Kortni is BACK and better than ever! Next week on #MTVFloribamaShore pic.twitter.com/oDFF70Lvm4

– MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) January 17, 2020

advertisement