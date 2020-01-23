advertisement

In Floribama Shore, season 3, episode 12, on Thursday evening, you have the chance to see the return of a familiar face. Kortni is on the show again! She’ll be back to take on all sorts of craziness and things will be back to normal … as normal as it may be that things can be on a show like this.

Even though Kortni is back in the group, it doesn’t mean that she ALL left her problems at home. The preview below shows you how she voices some of her concerns after Logan was released from prison, including the fact that he could come to the St. Pete area and cause her problems. While the Floribama Shore world exists in its own little bubble, we have now seen enough evidence that it and real life occasionally cross – and when it does, it’s not always pretty. The longer Kortni is back in the world, the more we will assume that some of these concerns will go away. It can only be something that takes a little time to clear up.

Aside from what’s going on with Kortni in this episode, there are a few other things to consider. Take for example a little more discussion about Nilsa. At first glance, she seems frustrated with Gus’ treatment of her. Is it different than normal? Sure, most of the time he’s not as flirtatious as usual. But there are a few other questions as to whether something is going on here or not … and in one way or another there aren’t many confirmations.

What we do know is that this will be one of the most dramatic episodes Kortni has ever seen tonight, as she’s going to be in big trouble with the law. We read the headlines about her arrest last year, so there are currently no real surprises.

Similar news – For the next episode of Floribama Shore, you should check out more news about Nilsa’s arrest

