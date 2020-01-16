advertisement

Are you ready for Floribama Shore, Season 3, Episode 11, which appears on MTV? We hope so given that this episode may be insane. We’re going to have a big family reunion in Westminster, and there will be booze, slips, arguments and all kinds of crazy things.

When you think of family reunions with a number of people and their blood relatives, this is usually associated with a lot of sitting around and unpleasant conversations. Not here. Instead, this will be more or less pure chaos, with screams, silliness, and maybe even more people coming out of their hull. We do not know how safe we ​​can or should be after the fact of these relationships. (Given all the work we did last week trying to patch Jeremiah and Gus, we’d like to imagine that things will change for them at some point …)

What else we know is that Mattie will make the decision here to spend the rest of the summer with the rest of the group. She’s going to pack enough things to have fun with the group down on the beach, and we’re sure we’ll get more of her around soon. However, we don’t believe that this episode is about the journey down. Instead, we have a good feeling that it’s more about getting to know the families of these characters … and then understanding more about what makes them tick at exactly the same time.

advertisement

We’d like to consider this episode as calm after some recent storms. However, it feels like we’re going from one storm to the next and the next. Things with this show tend to get very warm at the end of the season.

Similar news – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Floribama Shore!

What interests you most about Floribama Shore Season 3, Episode 11?

Share this now in the comments and find out more about this series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

Everyone and her parents are in Westminster, so you know things are going crazy! Next week on #MTVFloribamaShore pic.twitter.com/v8jEfaSWcO

– MTV Floribama Shore (@FloribamaShore) January 10, 2020

advertisement