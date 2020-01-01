advertisement

Flash floods the capital of Indonesia and nearby cities on the first day of New Year after heavy rainfall overnight, killing at least nine people and forcing thousands to evacuate, authorities said Wednesday.

“As of 4pm today, there are 19,079 displaced residents who have been evacuated to temporary shelters across Jakarta,” city governor Anies Baswedan told a news conference.

“The rain in Jakarta has stopped, now we are waiting for the water to come down.”

Indonesia’s Disaster Reduction Agency (BNPB) said at least 9 people had died in flash floods and landslides caused by rain in Jakarta and nearby cities.

Most of the deaths were due to hypothermia, although one was a young man who had been electrocuted by a power line, disaster mitigation agency spokesman Agus Wibobo said.

Television footage showed cars almost completely submerged and people shaking with meters of dark brown water in several neighborhoods of the capital.

Water levels in East and South Jakarta, as well as in the satellite towns of Tangerang and Bekasi in Java Java province began to rise rapidly from 3am local time (2000 GMT), according to the disaster mitigation agency.

Indonesia’s state-run electricity utility said it had turned off electricity in hundreds of districts in Jakarta, which is home to 30 million people.

Floods also caused the runway to be temporarily closed at Jakarta’s Halim Airport, with redirected flights to the capital’s largest Soekarno airport.

City authorities in recent years have been trying to improve Jakarta’s poor flood sensitivity during the rainy season.

More than 50 people died in one of the capital’s deadliest floods in 2007, and five years ago much of the city center was flooded after canals were flooded.

Jakarta resident Daniel, whose neighborhood was flooded with water, told reporters of his disappointment with the city government’s efforts to mitigate floods, which occur every year during the rainy season.

“I only have one hope, which is to ask the current governor to fix this because it affects all people,” he replied.

“Take the appropriate action please, see what is happening now, bring the situation back to normal.”

(Reporting by Jakarta office; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

