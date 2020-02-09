advertisement

The flood risk for a regional city in Queensland has subsided after earlier fears that life and real estate could be at risk.

The city of Dalby northwest of Brisbane had been warned of possible flooding after heavy rains in the region.

While the flood risk has now been reduced slightly, residents continue to make sure that the waterway running through the city blows up its banks.

The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted that Myall Creek would peak at 3.1 meters early Sunday morning. The banks of the stream break when the water level reaches 2 meters, but it must reach 3.5 meters before flooding threatens the houses.

The water of the stream fell all Sunday morning and reached 2.7 meters at 1 p.m. The office recorded the same amount after 3 PM, stating that the creek remained unchanged.

The city has a history of devastating floods. In January 2011, Dalby resembled a dam with many parts of the city under water.

Worst flooding in decades

After the tropical cyclone, Tasha flooded the city of Dalby in Queensland on December 28, 2010. (JEFF CAMDEN / AFP via Getty Images)

By Michael Doyle

