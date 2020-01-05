advertisement

Soldiers and health professionals sprayed Indonesia’s capital with disinfectants to ward off potential diseases caused by massive floods that killed 60 people and affected hundreds of thousands.

Monsoon rains and rising rivers flooded a dozen areas in the Jakarta metropolitan area on Wednesday after heavy rains on New Year’s Eve led to landslides in hilly areas on the outskirts of the capital where many people were buried.

It is the worst flood in the region since 2007 when 80 people were killed in 10 days.

More than a thousand soldiers and health professionals sprayed disinfectants on Sunday in particularly affected areas to anticipate possible flood-borne diseases such as dengue and leptospirosis, a potentially fatal disease transmitted by rat urine, said Ridwan Carman, who is responsible for Responsible for emergencies is response and recovery for the Indonesian Red Cross.

A statement by Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto said that around 11,000 health workers were deployed to provide medical care to the people affected by the floods. He said there have been no cases of leptospirosis, tetanus, or serious water-related illnesses.

In Lebak, a district in the neighboring Banten province where flash floods and mudslides swept away more than 1,700 houses and destroyed several villages, rescuers were still looking for a 7-year-old boy who was reportedly dragged away by flash floods and who had at least nine People were killed, said Zainal Arifin, a local chief of the search and rescue agency.

He said mudslides that covered much of the area were hampered by power outages and lack of telecommunications efforts.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo did not meet survivors in the destroyed village of Sukajaya on Sunday, where most deaths have been reported because his helicopter was unable to land due to bad weather, the Presidential Secretariat said in a statement. The village is located in the most affected district of Bogor, where 16 people were killed by flash floods and landslides.

In most parts of the Jakarta metropolitan area, the waters have declined, allowing many residents to return and clean up, but dozens of densely packed settlements near rivers, often flooded during the rainy season, have remained flooded or covered with mud and debris ,

Tens of thousands of people stayed in wet shelters or on pedestrian bridges, mainly in the west of Jakarta and in the satellite city of Bekasi.

Government data from Sunday showed that around 92,200 people still could not go home because the dirty water flooded their homes up to 1.5 meters high.

In a cramped and humid shelter in a sports center in South Jakarta, mothers breastfeed their babies near stinky, wet garbage.

“My baby does not sleep when the rain breaks in, the wind breaks in,” said Yuyun Yuniarti, holding her 7-month-old baby in a sling. “It’s disgusting here, but we’re stuck.”

Yuniarti said food and medication appeared to be sufficient, as most accommodations have been visited by government and private organizations that regularly deliver food in the past few days.

A provisional clinic treated patients near Yuniarti’s sleeping places, including many patients with respiratory problems.

Originally published as Flooded Jakarta Spray with Disinfectant

