A flood warning was issued for people in a city west of Brisbane, as severe storms in southeast Queensland could cause up to 250 mm of rainfall.

Jandowae Creek is expected to peak on Wednesday and may result in severe downsides flooding, according to the Western Downs Regional Council.

Multiple roads have been interrupted by rising floods and the property is likely to be flooded.

“Residents are advised to secure their belongings, prepare to leave neighbors and warn them,” the warning said.

Parts of Queensland are still at high tide, with warnings of coastal catchment areas between Bundaberg and the NSW border.

The southern interior is also set for significant rains, including Dalby, which has been flooded in the past few days and could flood again.

A severe storm warning was also issued for an area stretching from Brisbane’s Bay to the Gold Coast, predicting up to 250mm of rain.

The slowly moving thunderstorm is likely to cause heavy rains in the next hour, which will lead to flash floods over the warning areas, warns the weather agency.

The RACQ has issued a flash flood warning on Burleigh Road on the Gold Coast.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Uesi is making big waves on the Australian east coast and is expected to approach Queensland before it drops south.

The category three cyclone is located west of Noumea and is expected to weaken as it moves southwest toward Lord Howe Island.

Gales with wind gusts of up to 120 km / h are expected to develop over Lord Howe Island on Thursday.

The cyclone is expected to come close to Queensland on Thursday evening or Friday and then weaken as it moves south towards NSW.

It comes when 67.1 percent of Queensland’s drought remains explained.

Originally published as a flood warning because Qld is prepared for floods

