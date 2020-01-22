advertisement

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A mall in Luzerne County has some visitors that seem a bit out of place.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission says these ring-billed gulls and herring gulls have set up camp outside the old Kmart in Pittston Township as they make their way along the Susquehanna River in search of a place to spend the winter.

The seafaring visitors bring joy to some people who shop or work in the Pittston Commons.

“I like them. They are beautiful creatures that God created, “said Kit Mayzim.

“It’s common, but it’s not abnormal. I mean, it’s beautiful in a way, it’s nature, “said George Johnson.

Others, not so many.

“No, they don’t like people feeding the birds,” Ramonita Rivera said.

Officials at Pittston Township say they have received complaints about the birds, but there is nothing they can do.

“What are they going to do? Save animals to collect birds?” Mayzim asked. “They are just going to chase them like a bunch of idiots, all noisy, it looks like they’re chasing chickens.”

While Newswatch 16 was here, two people came to feed the seagulls. They would not go on camera, but they tell us that they feel sorry for these birds and want them to be fed.

“I’m sure it’s upset for some people, but I hope it’s a minority,” said Johnson.

A biologist with the Game Commission says it discourages people from feeding these birds because the food can harm them, but it’s not illegal.

The biologist says the birds will eventually leave this mall and return to where they came from before the season ends.

