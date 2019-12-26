advertisement

Clean power

26 December 2019 Michael Barnard

This is the second article in a two-part article about the intriguing idea of ​​placing float solar energy on top of pumped hydro storage reservoirs. There are several advantages and disadvantages to placing floating solar energy on pumped hydro reservoirs: evaporation control (discussed in the first article), panel efficiency, reuse of transmission connections, volatile water levels, shady reservoirs, water movement and relative costs.

Solar panels work better when they are cooler, and the evaporative cooling and the cooling body of the reservoir cool the panels. Connor’s figures show that the combination means that in warmer climates the panels work around 10% more efficiently. Since warmer climates are also a larger evaporation, that is a good combination. It also carries a smooth design. A raft that is completely decorated, reduces this value proposition considerably, so you get more a grid of flotation.

The third factor in favor of floating solar energy in combination with pumped hydro storage is also simple. Both require MW-based transmission connections. The economy suggests that it is more useful to push electricity from the solar panels to the grid instead of using it to push uphill water, because time arbitrage of costs of electricity makes it both cheaper to buy electricity at night, and more profitable to sell electricity during the day. But both need power management, transformers and network connections. It does not add much to the cost or complexity to meet the additional requirements compared to building at individual locations.

The fourth relevant factor and a disadvantage are volatile water levels.

There are two ways to build reservoirs for closed-loop pump storage: dry gulch and turkey nest. In the dry gorge approach, a trench is dammed in the hills below, so that a very efficient ratio between filling and reservoir is achieved by using the walls of the trench. The turkey nest, on the other hand, is built on flat land by excavating a reservoir and using the filling to build dams around the reservoir. Both have advantages, but in general it is cheaper to use a dry channel if it is available. A common combination is a dry gully in the hills combined with the nest of a turkey at the foot of the hills.

However, what is relevant for floating solar energy is that the water levels are falling and rising. While the floating solar energy can be easily aligned with the sun at the water level of the reservoir, in many cases the alignment is lost when the reservoir is empty. This suggests that, more often than not, the turkey’s nest reservoir is more appropriate, since the flattening of the soil can be done during the necessary excavation work, something that is unlikely to be done in a dry trench reservoir.

But there is an added ripple: mooring. Floating solar rafts must be moored firmly and they must be moored in segments for the simple reason that wind load on the raised panels is a physical force that must be prevented. However, mooring means that in the event of rapid and regular changes in the water level, possibly of 30 or more meters, the mooring cables must adapt to this. This is not insurmountable care, but it does have an impact.

But this does lead to the following factor: shaded reservoirs. Dry gorge reservoirs are much more likely to have a lot of shade during the day, simply because they are trenches between hills. Turkey’s nest reservoirs on flatter ground are much less likely to be placed in the shade, but this is still a concern for the simple reason that the reservoirs are dug into the ground and are surrounded by earths and concrete dams up to 20 meters high . Given the likelihood of being empty in the morning, this would shade the already less aligned panels in the bed of the empty reservoir. It is unclear whether this would eliminate the 10% efficiency advantage of cooler panels or not, but it would at least reduce the capacity factor.

The next relevant factor is that the panels are usually in fast-moving water. While a gigaliter of water flows from the upper reservoir to the lower reservoir in a few hours, it does not simply rise softly, but flows out of the outlet with enormous force. The mooring system must not only absorb the wind load, the play of the cables when the reservoir is empty, but also the much greater physical load of moving water. This can be developed with outlet placement and some other obvious things, but it also increases technical demand.

The last factor is the relative costs. Connor and his team have made very simple extruded PVC rafts that are easy to assemble with unskilled labor and launch. But it is still not as cheap as building a utility park on a flat surface. In the discussion with the American developer, the hydro-region in question has very cheap land costs and is sparsely populated. It is much cheaper to place a hundred hectares of flat land somewhere nearby with solar energy than to build it on top of the reservoirs.

The combination of these factors suggests that floating solar energy is limited in terms of the number of pumped-up hydro locations for which it would be suitable. In general, it comes down to a hot, dry climate where the evaporation control and improved efficiency are stronger plus points and locations where the nesting reservoir of a wider turkey is suitable.

Neither of the criteria is met in discussions with developers in Scotland and the US. The Scottish developer, Mark Wilson with his company Intelligent Land Investments, works at three locations that I believe use an existing loch for the lower reservoir. The upper reservoir of the one I have looked at, on the legendary Loch Ness, is the nest of a turkey, but there is no concern at all about evaporation given the prevalence of fresh water in the region and the constantly refreshing lake that the lower reservoir is. The American site uses dry trenches for both the upper and lower reservoirs, and the annual costs of pumping new water into the closed recycle system for evaporation are inexpensive compared to the solar-adding economy.

In other words, floating solar energy is not a slamdunk for hydro-pumped storage. However, that does not mean that it has no niches within the space of hydro with pump storage, and it is worth keeping in the back pocket as a possible solution. Certainly in the southeastern US, if the nesting location of a turkey was developed in that barren land, the value of the social license could be sufficiently valuable to make it worthwhile. A future article will be more about social licenses for hydro-pumped storage, but the floating solar series is closed for now.

