advertisement

Clean power

26 December 2019 Michael Barnard

advertisement

In recent months I have been involved with hydro storage of pumps, in particular closed hydro storage with pump circulation. This was caused, among other things, by the National University of Australia’s study of global potential resources for the technology, which discovered that there were around 100 times the resources required by global demand for electricity at locations close to transmission at the time layers, and 250 times as much in the US.

CleanTechnica, published in one piece, made a nice pitch for Elon Musk to link the underground tunneling expertise of the Boring Company to the storage activities of Tesla Energy with the additional pumped hydro storage technology. Zach Shahan and I recently discussed that in an episode of CleanTech Talk. Another made a more serious tone to Democratic candidates for president to include pumped hydro storage in their climate action plans. And another piece looked at the latest Mark Z. Jacobson study from Stanford on 100% renewable energy sources by 2050, partly through the lens of pumped hydro storage.

Through this process, I have had fascinating and deep conversations with pump storage hydro developers in the United States and Scotland, US licensing social communication experts who are interested in this space, such as Mike Casey from Tigercomm, and Australian academics who are in the space to work. The latter is the focus of this article, particularly the work of Phil Connor and his team from New South Wales there and in India. Connor is an electrical engineer who worked with the excellent CSIRO federal research agency of Australia for almost three decades.

For almost two decades, Connor has focused on floating solar energy on hydro reservoirs. He was able to connect to one of India’s leading conglomerates, Tata (a fascinating mega-corporation established to give as much back as possible and is India’s largest automaker), and have access to one of its hydroelectric reservoirs to his theories and designs in the 2000s.

There are several advantages and disadvantages to placing floating solar energy on pumped hydro reservoirs: evaporation control, panel efficiency, reuse of transmission connections, volatile water levels, shady reservoirs, water movement and relative costs.

The first is to reduce evaporation. This is a pretty serious drainage of hydro reservoirs.

Lake Mead, on the Colorado River in the southwestern United States, is a good example of this. It loses six feet of water annually to evaporation, in a region that regularly experiences deep droughts. That is on a reservoir that is 247 square miles 640 square kilometers and 120 miles 191 km long. That is a lot of water lost due to evaporation, around 600,000 hectares or 740 billion liters per year. That is worth nearly 300,000 Olympic swimming pools.

This gives an idea of ​​the extent of the problem, but also of a specific challenge. One of the largest solar parks in the world, the Longyangxia Dam Solar Park in China, is a fraction of the size of Lake Mead. The 4 million panels cover only 25 square kilometers, about 4% of the surface of Lake Mead, and it has a capacity of 850 MW.

Evaporation is a function of three things, more or less. Temperature, surface area (especially as a volume ratio) and wind. The higher the temperature, the larger and shallower the reservoir, and the higher the wind, the greater the evaporation.

The location of Lake Mead in a hot part of the US, and a location that is becoming hotter due to global warming, as well as the enormous size, lead to the enormous evaporation. It is also so large that covering with solar panels is an absurd idea. Assuming the same ratio as the Chinese site, it would suggest a capacity of around 21 GW and a price tag in the trillions. And it would eliminate recreation on the lake, which is a very large use case. That does not mean that it has no value to cover part of it.

It is difficult to say how much evaporation would be saved by the floating solar panels. It is not an area that is well described in the literature. Connor suggested that evaporation savings could be 40% to 50% in a semi-desert environment with full reservoir coverage, but had no solid numbers or references.

For hydro-pumped storage, however, there are two aspects of the evaporation comparison that are reduced. The first is that the reservoirs are small. Let’s take the example from the ANU study:

“PHES system with two 100hectares (ha), 1 gigalitre (GL) reservoirs separated by a height difference of 500m can contribute to 1 gigawatt hour (GWh) storage capacity (assuming a usable fraction of 85% and an efficiency 90%), or 200 MW capacity with 5 hours of storage for the electricity system – equivalent to a large gas-fired power plant. “

One of the major points of pumped hydro storage is that the greater the vertical distance between the upper and lower reservoirs (the head), the smaller the reservoirs can be, and the lower the volume of water required for substantial storage. 100 hectares is a square kilometer, about 40% of a square mile or about 250 hectares. It is approximately 0.15% the size of Lake Mead. If there is water in the upper reservoir, it is not in the lower reservoir and vice versa in a closed loop system. As a result of this measure the evaporation losses are approximately 600 times lower.

And the temperature drops with the altitude. The upper reservoir is about a third of a mile higher than the lowest in this example. If everything else is equal, it means that the upper reservoir is in air that is approximately 5.7 degrees Fahrenheit or 3.2 degrees Celsius. Because the point is pumped hydro storage, and that is in the upper reservoir, the water will often be in cooler air. By pulling on that thread, water is generally pushed uphill at night when demand is low, and it flows downhill during peak periods during the day, which are usually late afternoon. The combination suggests that the water will spend more of the hottest parts of the days in the upper reservoir.

But the scale of the reservoirs is much more susceptible to floating solar projects. While covering Lake Mead with floating solar energy is an absurd idea, covering a few 100-hectare ponds is much larger. Per NREL, the US sees around 6-8 hectares per MW of solar energy, or 2.4 to 3.2 hectares per MW. Assuming that both reservoirs were 80% covered with floating solar energy, that would suggest a wind farm with a capacity of 50-60 MW, which is not bad.

So far good, but there are five additional factors to consider, and they are not all in favor of the concept. The second article deals with them.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Michael Barnard is Chief Strategist at TFIE Strategy Inc. He works with startups, existing companies and investors to identify opportunities for significant bottom-line growth and cost reduction in our rapidly transforming world. He is an editor of The Future is Electric, a medium publication. He regularly publishes analyzes of low-carbon technology and policies on sites such as Newsweek, Slate, Forbes, Huffington Post, Quartz, CleanTechnica and RenewEconomy, and his work is regularly included in textbooks. Articles from third parties about his analyzes and interviews have been published on dozens of news sites worldwide and have reached # 1 on Reddit Science. Much of his work comes from Quora.com, where Mike has been a top writer every year since 2012. It is available for consulting assignments, speaking assignments and management positions.









advertisement