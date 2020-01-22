advertisement

In the News is a compilation of stories from The Canadian Press created to start your day. Here’s what’s on our editors’ radar for the morning of January 22 …

What we are seeing in Canada…

ST. JOHN, N.L. – Commercial flights were set to resume outside St. John’s, N.L., this morning as eastern Newfoundland continues to be dug out for fear of last week’s record.

Today is the sixth day the provincial capital has been in a state of emergency after a storm threw more than 76 inches of snow into the city.

Hundreds of Armed Forces personnel have been called in to help get things moving again, and Prime Minister Dwight Ball said Tuesday that there have been hundreds of calls for help from vulnerable residents.

Grocery stores were allowed to open Tuesday, with the city of St. John advising people to book for at least another 48 hours.

The company has also given taxi companies the green light to start trading operations, although personal vehicles are still ordered to stay off the road.

The RCMP announced Tuesday night that the search for Joshua Wall, a 26-year-old who went missing since Friday, has been suspended.

Also this…

TORONTO – German automaker Volkswagen is expected to return to court in Toronto today to plead guilty to environmental charges.

The company had wanted to file a 60-count plea last month, but the case was delayed.

The offenses relate to an international scandal in which the company cheated on emissions tests.

The federal government charged the auto giant with 58 violations under the Environmental Protection Act.

Volkswagen also faces two charges of providing fraudulent information.

In court last month, defense lawyers said they intended to take responsibility, but the resolution was delayed as three people sought to make victim impact statements and secure another contribution.

What we are seeing in the US…

WASHINGTON – The US Senate plunged into impeachment trial of President Donald Trump with Republicans, abruptly abandoning plans to crack down on opening arguments in two days, but solidly rejecting Democratic demands for more witnesses to exposed what they consider “trifecta” of Trump’s works.

The day session began Tuesday with setbacks for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell and the president’s legal team, but it ended around 2 a.m. Wednesday with Republicans easily approving the rest of the rules of judgment largely on their own terms.

The result is the historic trial of Trump, which is unfolding among an observer public in an election year, is now on a fast track with almost no sign of Republican resistance to the actions that led to his impeachment.

The House impeached Trump last month on charges of abusing power to push Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Biden and his son Hunter Biden while the White House was banning military aid from Ukraine. Trump also pleaded guilty to a second charge, of obstructing Congress, in the House investigation.

What we are seeing in the rest of the world…

PART – Chinese health authorities are urging people in the city of Wuhan to avoid crowds and public gatherings after warning that a new viral disease that infected hundreds of people in the country and causing at least nine deaths could spread further.

A national health official says 440 cases have been confirmed. The nine deaths are all in Hubei province, where the first cases were reported last month.

The disease comes from a new coronavirus which experts say can spread through the respiratory tract and can be mutating.

A World Health Organization meeting in Geneva later Wednesday will determine whether it will announce the outbreak of a global health crisis.

ICYMI (In case you missed it)…

OTTAWA – The Malaysian government shipped 11 plastic waste containers back to Canada as the country takes a tough stance to try to keep illegal waste out of its shores.

Malaysia’s Environment Minister Yeo Bee Yin says her country has taken the “unprecedented” step of delivering 150 waste containers, mostly plastic waste that cannot be recycled, back to 13 countries, including Canada, France, the Kingdom United States, United States, etc. Spain and Japan.

“The Malaysian government is serious about combating the import of illegal waste as we do not want to be the world’s garbage bin,” she says.

Yeo says Malaysia has not paid for any of the waste to be returned, saying it has all been paid for by the exporters or shipping companies involved. The Canadian authorities would not say whether the federal government was bearing any costs for Malaysian shipments.

Last spring Canada spent more than $ 1.1 million to bring 69 containers of waste illegally shipped to the Pacific from the Philippines.

Canada finally agreed to return it after Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to declare war on Canada and cut diplomatic ties until debris returned.

Strange and wild…

A team of Canadian scientists has tapped hundreds of years of bird removal to suggest an answer to one of the most difficult problems in conservation.

Researchers looked at lake sediments in the middle of the world’s largest hurricane oil colony on a remote island off Newfoundland.

The seashore is now considered threatened.

Because the oil residues washed into a lake, the team was able to use those sediments to estimate the bird population going back almost 2,000 years.

The technique is important because long-term population data is very difficult to obtain but essential to understanding what is normal.

Scientists say the technique can be used anywhere where there is a large bird colony and a nearby lake.

Matthew Duda from Queen’s University, one of the researchers, says the core samples don’t smell – a lot.

Know your news…

A “Buy Canadian” advertising campaign focusing on local food and the national farming system will be completed in the coming months, the federal government says. A year ago today, the Canadian Food Guide took its first look at over a decade. It recommended that Canadians eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains and plant-based proteins – such as legumes, nuts and tofu – more regularly. She also emphasized drinking more of that drink?

On this day in 2016…

A 17-year-old assailant killed two teenage brothers at a home in La Loche, Sask., Then went to community school and killed a male teacher and a female assistant and injured seven others before being apprehended there by the RCMP. The young man pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder.

Your health …

OTTAWA – New data suggests that the level of vaccination among Canadian children is falling short.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says none of the nation’s national vaccination goals were met in any of the age groups surveyed in 2017.

While at least 95 percent of two-year-olds should ideally be covered, the researchers found that only 75.8 percent received the multidose vaccine for diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus. Newfoundland and Labrador and Edward Prince Island were the only provinces covering more than 80 percent, while Manitoba and Nunavut were below 70 percent.

The study says 2.4 percent of children under the age of two are estimated to be vaccinated, with Atlantic Canada having the lowest unvaccinated rate at 1.3 percent, while British Columbia had the highest rate at 3.9 percent.

Among the seven-year-old children, only girls vaccinated for rubella achieved the target of 95 percent coverage at 95.8 percent, versus 93.8 percent for boys. This vaccine requires only one dose, compared to two doses for measles and mumps where the national rate was 87 percent and 86.4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, none of the three routine adolescent vaccines achieved the 90 percent national coverage goal, although the Tdap booster approached 89.3 percent. Children between the ages of 14 and 17 receive up to three routine vaccinations in school-based programs, depending on jurisdiction, including hepatitis B and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Entertainment news…

TORONTO – Netflix says it added 125,000 subscribers to Canada during the fourth quarter after the new streaming competition from Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus led to a “tougher” response from customers across the country.

The global broadcasting company drew more recordings during the period helped by major series and several Oscar-caliber films, including “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman”. In the previous quarter, it brought in 96,000 new subscribers.

Netflix reported revenue was US $ 241 million in the three months ended December 31, marking an increase of nearly US $ 209 million in the third quarter.

Recent Canadian figures were described as part of a broader commitment to provide its investors with a wider quarterly report that tracks growth data in key regions.

Know your news response …

Water. The rebuilt guide said that water should be the drink of choice as a way to stay hydrated without consuming calories.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 22, 2020.

