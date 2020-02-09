advertisement

Storm Ciara wreaked havoc in Leicestershire and Rutland today as strong winds and heavy rains hit the area.

The Met Office issued an amber wind warning as many roads across the county, including the M1, A50, A42 and A47, were blocked by fallen trees and a gantry damaged by the wind .

advertisement

Rail travelers have suffered major disruptions as trains entering and leaving London via Leicester have been delayed and canceled due to flooded tracks and a blocked line between Bedford and St Pancras.

Rail companies have advised passengers not to travel today.

Three flights to East Midlands Airport were canceled and others were delayed.

The main road between Claybrooke Magna and Lutterworth in Leicestershire was closed after a 100-foot ash tree fell in strong winds and blocked the road. Local residents, farmers and a member of HM forces gathered to clean up debris

(Image: Jason Woodcock / www.uasflightops.com)

Tiles were ripped from a building in downtown Leicester and a road was closed due to a dangerous structure in Kibworth, near Market Harborough.

Over a hundred homes in Leicestershire were left without power for hours due to disturbances caused by high winds.

Stormy weather also saw comedian Mark Thomas cancel his show at the Sue Townsend Theater, Leicester, this evening.

Thomas said he canceled due to “insane travel conditions” caused by the storm.

He tweeted, “IMPORTANT: I ​​had to withdraw the show from Leicester tonight because of the insane travel conditions. The show tells how I survived three weeks on @TheIsland, so it’s doubly embarrassing / ironic. We are finding a new date right now. “

He said he was working with the theater to try to reschedule the show.

The Leicestershire County Council closed all of its councils and its highway teams worked around the clock in response to the effects of Storm Ciara.

Authorities said they have received more than 60 reports of tree storm damage, and a number of road closures also in place.

A spokesperson said: “The county council’s recycling and household waste collection sites in the county will also remain closed for the rest of the day due to high winds.

Firefighters remove dangerous chimney pots at Kibworth

(Image: Andy @ awright2001)

Farmers and residents have teamed up to help remove a “massive tree” blocking a road near Lutterworth.

Witness Jason Woodcock said, “It was the main road between Claybrooke Magna and Lutterworth. It was closed after a 100-foot ash tree fell in strong winds and blocked the road.

“Local residents, a farmer and a member of the HM forces gathered to clean up the debris.”

Firefighters have handled incidents across the city and the county.

The A42 was closed in both directions for hours due to signs of gantry damaged by the winds. The affected section of road was located between junction 13 for

Ashby and junction 23a of the M1 near East Midlands Airport.

A fallen tree blocked a northbound M1 lane between junction 21a for the A46 and junction 22 for Markfield until the obstruction was cleared.

Strong winds from Storm Ciara drop the tiles on a property on Lower Brown Street in Leicester

(Image: Alex Hannam)

The westbound A50 was blocked for a time by a fallen tree on Bradgate Hill, approaching the Field Head roundabout at Markfield.

In addition to dealing with dangerous chimney pots in Kegworth, firefighters advised on two fallen trees in Anstey and also treated a tree that had fallen in a mobile home at Ranksborough Hall, Langham, Rutland.

They also dealt with dangerous walls of a building where the windows had collapsed under strong winds in George Street, Barwell, and tiles hanging from a building in Oxford Street, Loughborough.

A team of firefighters was called in to remove the dangerous chimney pots at High Street, Kibworth using an aerial ladder platform.

The road was closed during the operation.

.

advertisement