Pass over the Chair Girl.

Toronto has a new Instagram influencer hungry for fame: Coronavirus ‘baby’.

James Potok, rap name Potok Philippe, has risen to fame in the past two days following his stunt on a WestJet flight where he donned a mask and gloves and implied he had the coronavirus after falsely claiming to visit the infected region in China, resulted in a flight from Toronto heading to Jamiaca returning and canceled after takeoff.

The noise of fame resulted in the cancellation of two flights.

Potok is charged with misdemeanor and breach of recognition and is scheduled to appear in court on March 9th.

Hailing the rugged roads of Vaughan, Ontario, at the GTA, the 28-year-old rapper says he “lives delightfully” but seems to still live with his parents.

His Soundcloud biography states: “With Potok’s unique personality and the way he carries himself in the public’s attention as well as on social media, he has been receiving a lot of attention lately.”

On the same day he withdrew his publicity stunt that disrupted 243 passenger plans, he issued “6ICKO”.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7XqWIdcm_k [/ embed]

To understand the self-described artist, one has to go back to his career. In an interview with Capital T Films, Potok starts pushing, pretending to flip and talk about all things life and hip hop. A quote stands out for this week’s forecast of Potok antiques.

“Some people post a video and all of a sudden people are hating on them, you know what I mean. I won’t mention names. Lots of people out there just kidding, koala shit all over Instagram. And how seems, this is what you want to know about? Remember, that video will be online forever. You know, stick with it. So if I’m going to wake up one day and decide something stupid, at least I want people to be like, ‘This is creative.’ “

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7AsMqdGAvds [/ embed]

When The Post Millennial reached Potok for an interview he responded by asking for $ 400. After being denied the money, he eventually agreed to do it anyway.

TPM: How long have you planned the stunt?

Potok: It was not planned. The stunt was not planned, it was a spur of the moment.

TPM: So you have the mask already?

Potok: No, they gave me the mask after making the statement that I had just come from Wuhan province. So I got on the plane, about two, three hours before our flight, about to land and said, “Can I get the attention of the people on the plane.” I was on my back and made the statement. “I just came back from Wuhan province” and I laughed and said, “I’m not feeling well.” And then he laughed again and sat down. And within ten to fifteen minutes I had the stewardess approach me. They already had masks. They advised me that I had to move to the back of the plane. I forced her. They put me in their quarantine, the last three seats in the back of the plane. They put on my surgical mask and put on my gloves.

TPM: When you first made the statement, what was the reaction of other people on the plane? Did anyone laugh or were they more savage people?

Potok: No one laughed. Most people sitting around me just said, “You joke, right?” And I said, “Yeah, of course I’m joking.” My intention was never to be afraid. My goal, of course, was not to try and scare anyone. I was just doing this to create a video. Something I could look back on and in a sense make light of a very dark thing going on right now. The word coronavirus, is an epidemic now.

TPM: When they started turning the plane, what were you thinking?

Potok: Knowing how long I was in the air, knowing that we should have arrived in Jamaica in thirty minutes, when I heard the plane return, this is when I began to feel extremely guilty, extremely remorseful. I was annoyed with myself because I knew what was going on. We would ruin plans and travel for all 200 and some people. So the guilt sank immediately. Supervision is something I am not proud of and will never do again.

TPM: This isn’t the first time you’ve pulled a stunt on a WestJet flight …

Potok: Yes, you can catch it on my Instagram. It’s still there, I did something similar. I got on the plane. I said I can get everyone’s attention and then I said, ‘Lil Wayne just released his newest album, Carter 5, everybody’s going to get it.’ And then I gave her a small, wilder hat and then I sat down again and everyone ended up arriving at their destination with no problems.

TPM: So you were just trying to raise the ante of that little one?

Potok: Yeah and I didn’t think he would call such a reaction that would make the plane come back, that’s for sure. I thought people would say, “Baby shut up, stop talking, don’t be silly.” But they took it much more seriously than I anticipated.

TPM: And how old are you?

Potok: I am 28 years old. No 29. Also, I see a lot of journalists saying “Man claims to have coronavirus.” This is misleading and incorrect. At no point did I say I had coronavirus. I simply implied that I had recently traveled to Wuhan province which I had never traveled to China.

TPM: I’m assuming the police have seized what would be your video on Instagram?

Potok: Right. When we went down they first got me. They had a group of medical officers in quarantine suits. It was very soon how they determined whether or not I had coronavirus and that I was actually safe and not infected. They put a thermostat on my ear, checked my body temperature and everything was normal. They packed up and left, it could take two minutes. After that I was placed under arrest by Peel Police.

TPM: Have they told you what you are in charge of?

Potok: I have been charged with wrongdoing and charged with violating my peace bond. I was in a peace bond for a year to keep the peace and be in good behavior. Unfortunately, I thought this time had already passed, it turns out it wouldn’t be. I still had a month or two to keep the peace.

TPM: What is your peace bond?

Potok: I will not say better, there is no link to this issue available. I did some non-violent things, got fired for this and gave me a bond of peace.

TPM: In the interview at Capital T you said you wouldn’t want to go out of any nonsense video on instagram. How do you feel about it now?

Potok: I have never been a smart follower. Follows the money bags. An idea comes to your mind and you want to execute it to the best of your ability and not being intentional I did not anticipate the reception it received. I didn’t think for a second that this flight would be impacted, and that all those passengers would be back in Canada again. If I had known what would have happened, I would have sat in my seat. I work hard enough in the music industry that I can build my name without having to chase attention. So if people call me a strong follower, they don’t know me. I am in the studio six to seven days a week. I’m lucky enough to work with some of the best people in the industry to create content. It was just a quick blast on a plane, I filmed it and in retrospect I am extremely sorry for all the people the plans were canceled, I heard that someone missed their wedding. I am extremely sympathetic beyond words. That was never my intention.

TPM: Do you know what will happen to the other passengers on the plane, will they receive any financial compensation?

Potok: We’ll have to see what happens when we go to trial. I’m guessing her civilian side will have to be WestJet and the criminal side will be with the law with the charges, but I’m still waiting to see.

TPM: Do you think you can shake this up with your rap career? Or do you think this will be something you will always be known for?

Potok: No. I believe he will eventually die. I’m not comparing myself to Girl Girl. Because I don’t know what she does for her day job or what she does to pass the time. But I’m an artist and I’m focused on my craft. So I don’t want this to stop me from working and achieving my goals. This is not even an obstacle for me. I watch it as it is done now. Everything that has been said has been done. I can’t go back in time. Now I have to take advantage of all the advertising in the best way possible. I don’t want to run away like a stubborn guy who is happy that this video came true, that’s happy with the way it went. It’s the opposite. I am very upset by my actions and have to govern myself accordingly.

TPM: Thingdo anything else you like to say about the record?

Potok: Yes. I never said I had coronavirus. This is a major miscommunication that the media has exploded out of proportion. I believe they have caused, you know, nothing to get their ratings. The cops grabbed my phone so I don’t know if they kept that video or not. This is not out of my hands right now. I had to pick up a new phone. I had to get a new number. I do not get any answer although I will continue to pressure. I will continue to build my career. I also want to reiterate that I apologize beyond words to any staff at WestJet, any of the people who were flying out for vacation. I myself was one of those people looking forward to going to Jamaica and enjoying a week in the sun, so I missed my trip too.

TPM: Okay, well thank you for speaking with Potok.

Potok: … If you can drop my Instagram tag and post a bit of information about me as an artist that would be greatly appreciated.

