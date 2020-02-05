advertisement

WELLINGTON / SYDNEY – A flight carrying New Zealanders, Australians and citizens of smaller Pacific nations who had been evacuated from the Chinese city of Wuhan is expected to arrive in Auckland later Wednesday, authorities said.

Governments around the world have organized flights to take citizens out of Wuhan, where a newly identified coronoavirus was first discovered in December. An explosion has killed 490 people in China, one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The flight authorized by the New Zealand government is expected to arrive in Auckland, New Zealand’s largest city, around 1830 local time (0530 GMT).

The New Zealand Foreign Ministry said 193 passengers boarded the plane in Wuhan, including 100 New Zealand nationals and permanent residents, 23 Australian nationals and 70 foreign nationals, mostly from the Pacific Islands.

Upon arrival, Australian passengers will be transferred to a flight to Australia’s Christmas Island off the northwest coast, with the rest of his Wuhan evacuees being held for 14 days, the maximum incubation period for the virus.

The remaining evacuees are expected to be quarantined for two weeks at a military base in North Auckland, mostly on buses.

Although no visitors will be allowed on site, friends and family will be able to dispatch quarantined items, New Zealand Health Ministry Director-General Ashley Bloomfield said.

“It’s not a prison. There will be security there … but people will be able to send those things inside.”

The New Zealand flight follows a Qantas plane carrying 241 Australian evacuators arriving on Christmas Island on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has requested permission for a second evacuation flight outside Wuhan, which he says is likely to be the last of Canberra.

“We will have another flight to Wuhan. We are working on this now,” he told Australia’s Channel 9 on Wednesday.

“And the transfer deals on Christmas Island are working very well. And we haven’t had cases presented there on Christmas Island at this point. But what I mean to people is that they can’t consider another flight beyond that, ”Morrison said.

Australia now has 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

New Zealand and other Pacific countries so far have no confirmed cases.

The total number of infections in China rose to 24,324 as of Tuesday, and about 200 cases have been reported in nearly two dozen countries, Hong Kong and Macau. (Reporting by Praveen Menon in Wellington and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

