Air Canada says a Toronto-bound plane is preparing to make an emergency landing at Madrid International Airport due to an engine problem and a report of a tire rupture.

The airline says a Boeing 767 carrying 128 passengers is circulating at Adolfo Suarez-Barajas Airport to use fuel and facilitate landing.

Ignacio Montesinos, a spokesman for Spain’s airport operator, says the pilot irradiated the tower, citing an “emergency”.

An Air Canada flight is returning to Madrid airport after part of the landing gear “crashed” and got into the engine.

Flight AC837 is currently circulating south-east of Spain in an attempt to burn fuel before landing.

Air Canada says pilots are “fully trained in this event”.

The Flightradar24 flight tracking website shows the plane, which departed at about 3pm. local time, circling the airspace over Madrid for more than two and a half hours.

Madrid’s main airport faced problems earlier Monday, as Spanish authorities say Adolfo closed for more than an hour after sightings reported by the drone, diverting 26 flights to other airports.

Flight AC837 was bound for Toronto’s Pearson Airport, which shows delayed arrival for more than seven hours.

