Tony McEvoy has no doubt that Secret Blaze deserves the favorite for the $ 160,000 Listed Bagot Handicap (2800m) – with one caveat.

“The 2800m is probably the only query, but it is from a Galileo mare (Abscond) and that should help,” he said.

“But he’s from (Sprinter) Sizzling, so I’m a little confused.”

“He was strong at the end of his last start when he won in Flemington (over 2500 m). It was a gentle victory.

“He was really fantastic that day.”

With five wins from his last eight starts, Secret Blaze has quickly developed into an impressive performance after eleven unsuccessful runs after winning the two-year-old in Sandown in April 2018.

media_cameraJockey Luke Currie rides in Flemington on December 21 with Secret Blaze to win the Christmas Carols handicap.

McEvoy believes that the gelding is now so rich that he simply has to keep it.

“He’s in really great shape. I can’t fault him in any way and he’s a well deserved favorite for the race,” he said.

“All I did is keep him there. I don’t have to do much with him.

“I don’t think his shape has to change, I think he just has to keep where he is.

“He’s smart, he did a really solid job in Flemington on Saturday and I would say he would start as a favorite and deservedly so.”

Punter’s confidence in Secret Blaze has brought the four-year-old company from $ 2.70 to $ 2.60 for the Bagot, where it is challenged by several older, more experienced gallops.

These included Sandown Cup winners Azuro ($ 5), Ciaron Maher and David Eustace ($ 7), Chris Waller ($ 7.50) and Matt Cumanis Etah James ($ 8).

McEvoy and his son Calvin will launch a four-part attack on the headquarters meeting.

Two-year-old Who Runs The World could keep up with the $ 2 million Magic Millions Classic if it runs well on the Fillies Plate (1000m).

“She is a talented mare who has made a lot of mistakes at Bendigo,” said McEvoy.

“She missed the start and then had to walk around the field to hit the front, and her condition deteriorated late. If she does it right, she’ll be fine.

“If she does, she could be promoted to the Magic Millions (January 1st on the Gold Coast).”

