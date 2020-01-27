advertisement

Members of the USA Dream Team 2008 thought we were someone until they were faced with Kobe Bryant’s popularity in China.

(Editor’s note: Here is the original report on the popularity of Kobe Bryant in China, which was submitted in August 2008 during the Beijing Olympics following his interview with The Palm Beach Post.)

BEIJING – He’s from the glitz capital of the world, so he knows about fame. This happens when you are the one who maintains Jack Nicholson and not the other way around.

But Kobe Bryant can’t explain its popularity at the Olympics for all Lakers jerseys in China. Who could?

“We had a big storm one night,” Bryant said as Friday night turned Saturday morning, his 30th birthday. “It was raining and the bus left our hotel to come here for the game. Outside there are still people with Kobe signs and posters. No ponchos. Just chase after the bus.”

“And then my teammates noticed that it was quite different.”

Bryant spoke after the United States’ 101:81 victory over defending champion Argentina at the Beijing Olympics, a result that is undoubtedly popular in China as Americans are sent to Spain for the gold medal on Sunday afternoon.

In other words, another chance to see Kobe.

At press conferences, in the Olympic Village, on the street – wherever you turn, the word is Kobe in the language of the people. Fans want to see him, athletes want to take their picture with him and his teammates love him (sorry, Shaq). Whenever Bryant is around, the rest of the Redeem team can finally enjoy some privacy.

“Everyone on our team probably thought we were someone until we got over here,” said teammate Chris Paul. “Kobe is incredible. NBA MVP this year, but it’s definitely not bigger in the US than here in China.”

Captain Jason Kidd added, “How would I describe it? Elvis Presley. Michael Jackson.”

How can this be explained? It is even more difficult.

“I have no idea,” said Bryant. “I was always very popular here, but this summer in particular was something I cannot explain.”

What Bryant can’t say with his mouth, Chinese fans say with her. He scored 12 points on Friday night but still managed to keep them entertained. Driving across the alley for the first few minutes, he jumped, disliked his gaze, and decided to linger in the air until his husband could not. Two points and many “oohs”.

A steal and dunk helped trigger an 18-0 run that received more applause, but there were also some boos. After Bryant filed a charge against Andres Nocioni, Argentina’s coach Sergio Hernandez disputed the call and was mocked. You don’t disregard Kobe here and get away with it.

“He is the best player in the world, so tell me how much he adds,” said Argentinian Luis Scola. “I would add him to my team immediately.”

After the international trading deadline has apparently expired, Americans are happy to keep Bryant exactly where he is. Teammate Carmelo Anthony said the team’s birthday present for Bryant would be a gold medal.

“The best gift,” said Anthony.

Why not after what Bryant gave them? The Heat’s Dwyane Wade said when the team visited the Olympic Village that Bryant and LeBron James were overcrowded, “the rest of us got out,” said Wade.

“Kobe is the best athlete out here,” said James. “It’s incredible. Aside from basketball, I think people are starting to recognize his personality.”

Some of this was clear when Bryant described his feelings when the US women’s soccer team defeated Brazil in extra time on Thursday and won a gold medal that he wanted to win.

“It would mean anything to me,” said Bryant about a gold medal, “because you embody so many hopes and dreams of future athletes. I had the opportunity yesterday to see our US women’s soccer team win a gold medal and have just stayed for the reception and watched how special it was and just waited for the moment when we could have the same experience. “

Again and again, Olympians who have photographed with Bryant in the village or have only seen him have appealed to what constitutes their Olympic experience. The US sprinter Tyson Gay was amazed that Bryant not only knew him, but also asked what his annoying Achilles tendon was like. When Misty May-Treanor won gold in beach volleyball, she said she wanted to celebrate teammate Kerri Walsh’s birthday by getting her a signed Bryant jersey.

“I’m sure it’ll be ready,” said Bryant, smiling. Shortly before, when he listed some of his favorite Olympic experiences, he cited May-Treanor and Walsh, Michael Phelps, and the women’s indoor volleyball team.

When it comes to photos, Bryant is as much a fan as a celebrity. He has taken photos with Phelps, Dara Torres, Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Pele.

“So I’m in a good mood,” said Bryant.

That’s his national team. Carmelo Anthony scored 21 points and Wade added 12 when the Americans defeated the team that eliminated the US in Athens. Argentina came at half-time within nine and Scola scored 28, but that was as far as the rally went.

When the last minutes had passed, Bryant’s time as a 20-year-old was over.

“I did it,” he said when he was 30. “I feel younger now than in recent years. I think at 30 you start to take your steps.”

In terms of popularity in China, Bryant is not making any progress, he is sprinting. It’s no surprise if you stroll through the Forbidden City to see one or more children wearing his jersey.

“Well, it’s Kobe Bryant, you know,” said teammate Dwight Howard. “Why shouldn’t he be popular?”

