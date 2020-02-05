advertisement

Curious to learn more about episode 11 of season six of The Flash? Well, let’s start here – love could be in the air! “Love is a Battlefield” is the title of this episode and Valentine’s Day will be the setting. Doesn’t that sound cute? Well, it could have been before you remember that this is a show full of bad guys. Somehow you knew there would be chaos … and this time it will be Amunet.

During this hour you will have the opportunity to see Barry and Iris, whose love affair is interrupted by Katee Sackhoff’s character. Will there be a chance for the two to resume what they started in the episode? We won’t rule it out, but it’ll take a fight first!

Below is the full synopsis for Episode 11 of The Flash, Season 6, with more news about the next steps:

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) are planning a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day, but their evening is interrupted by an old enemy – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) is put on holiday and tries to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) to reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode of Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (# 611). Original flight date 2/11/2020.

The plot for Killer Frost sounds very cute, and in general we’re more curious to see if this could make her think a little bit more about her future than she already did. Caitlins / Frost’s romantic life has not been so much of a focus for some time now, and we wonder if there is a time when this could change.

In general, it would be nice to spend some time regaining The Flash’s old light-hearted moods. Remember how much craziness we’ve been through lately!

Similar news – When it comes to The Flash and what’s next, you should get more news!

What do you want to see in episode 11 of season six of The Flash?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to get up to speed on news in a variety of shows. (Photo: The CW.)

