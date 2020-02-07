advertisement

Episode 11 of season six of The Flash has something exciting – and a lot may be related to the secret about Iris West-Allen. For example, let’s take the following: Do we still see the same iris at all? It’s a cool story the character has now, mostly because she has to mess around with some identity issues and also with alternative versions of herself … or maybe even a mirror version.

Now think back to the end of this past episode when we finally saw Candice Patton’s character in Eva McCulloch’s old office. She looked around, found a huge mirror, and was then pulled in by a mysterious mirror person. We don’t know what happened afterwards, but it is possible that Eva herself was trapped in this mirror and that to escape she had to put someone else in her place. Or maybe she has the ability to transform into someone else, which could make her the role of the iris.

If not, Iris may have just expanded her thoughts a little bit through her time in the mirror – no matter, Barry can say that there’s something else about her in the promo. She insists that she is the same person, but she doesn’t have much conversation with him about what she saw. It’s an exciting story, mostly because it’s time for Iris to experience something strange. Usually she stands outside and looks at a lot of the stuff.

Beyond Iris, be prepared for Katee Sackhoff to return as Amunet in this episode as well. In this part of season six, The Flash seems to be mostly concerned with putting some pieces on the chessboard instead of making big moves. That makes a lot of sense since there is no real reason to speed things up. Why should they if they can build things that pay off?

