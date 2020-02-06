advertisement

The Australian east coast has woken up to its strongest drenching in years as a large weather system causes flash floods and strong winds.

And with a 1000 km flood warning from Sydney to Brisbane you shouldn’t miss it.

Sydney has its wettest period since March last year at almost 58mm that fell on the CBD overnight. More rain fell in six hours than in the past three months combined. Harbor City could squeeze through its wettest 24-hour route for years today.

“It’s hammering with rain,” said Sky News weather Chief Chief Meteorologist Tom Saunders in the early morning.

If the Bureau of Meteorology’s upper rain forecast is correct, Sydney could only see just under 400 mm of rain next week. That is more than three months of rainfall in a week.

Parts of southeastern Queensland and northeastern New South Wales have received hundreds of millimeters of rain in the past 48 hours, and forecasters predict that another 100 to 300 mm will fall over the next eight days. Brisbane has seen 96mm of rain since yesterday afternoon, with more than 100mm falling on Sunshine Coast Airport.

The courier post reports that major roads including parts of Gympie Rd are flooded

In the early morning, Cape Byron – the easternmost point of mainland Australia – had received more than 300 mm, Maryborough on the Fraser Coast in Queensland 183 mm and the CBD in Brisbane 180 mm.

The bureau now has an urgent warning for a 1000 km stretch of Australia – from Sydney to Caboolture north of Brisbane. Floods can occur on rivers along the east coast, even in larger cities.

“We are only in the middle of this event,” said Saunders.

Flash floods could affect the NSW Central Coast and the south coast especially at weekends, as the heaviest rain shifts to the south, although the north coast continues to be hit by heavy falls.

“Heavy rain that creates flash floods along the coast is a real possibility,” said Daniel Austin, NSW SES Deputy Commissioner earlier this week.

“Flash floods are incredibly dangerous. I urge motorists, please stay safe on the streets – stop by when the rain gets too heavy or you can’t see where you’re going. Make safe decisions and never enter floods. “

In Brisbane, where more than 100 mm of rain fell in many suburbs yesterday, it will continue to rain heavily over the next few days.

“Over the next eight days, we expect 100-300mm more than what we already had on the New South Wales coast, up to 50-100mm for the top of the ranges, and then less than 50mm west of the ranges,” Sky’s Mr said Saunders.

“There are flood guards from Caboolture in southeast Queensland to the central coast of NSW. In parts of Sydney, smaller rivers could be flooded in the next few days. “

As the damp east pumps moisture to Queensland, a trough to the west pushes showers all the way to Victoria and even part of South Australia.

Meanwhile, tropical cyclone Damien will land in the northwestern Pilbara region of Western Australia for some weekend. Heavy rainfall and flooding are expected.

“Over 100mm is likely, and we could see up to 300mm in some areas, which will result in flooding,” said Saunders.

Sydney heads for a maximum of 23 ° C on Friday, Melbourne 26 ° C, Brisbane 29 ° C, Perth 30 ° C, Adelaide 31 ° C, Hobart 20 ° C, Canberra 23 ° C and Darwin 34 ° C.

