advertisement

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk.

Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

Edmonton Oilers fans left, as the team’s latest clash with the Calgary Flames will soon face roadside reminders of the loss when tables featuring Matthew Tkachuk appear in the Alberta capital.

advertisement

A Flames fan launched a campaign to plaster Tkachuk’s face on the boards in Edmonton after Oilers striker Zack Kassian pushed Tkachuk after annoying Flames sent a series of tough blows to the much larger opponent in Saturday’s battle in Alberta.

Mohamed Elsaghir got the idea for the boards after seeing the anger directed at Tkachuk by Oilers players and fans. But he never expected to hit – and then surpass – the $ 2,500 goal he set for the GoFundMe campaign.

“All I was expecting was probably a couple retweets and a few laughs and that was it. But it got too big really fast,” Elsaghir said.

The fundraiser caught the attention of CJAY 92 radio station, which is now co-ordinating chart efforts.

The Banners should be on time for the marquee match on January 29, the same game where Kassian will return from a two-game suspension given the league to be an aggressor when facing Tkachuk, who refused to throw his gloves on.

Zack Kassian hits on Matthew Tkachuk during Alberta’s Jan. 11 battle at Saddledome. Kassian received a four-minute penalty and was later given a two-match suspension by the NHL.

Derek Leung /

Getty Images

Kassian told the media on Wednesday that fans can expect fireworks at the match, and refused to apologize for going after Tkachuk.

“You play with fire, eventually it will burn,” Kassian said. “(Tkachuk) got confused with the wrong guy. I don’t think he understands we’re in the same division and I have a great memory.”

Related

It’s a game that could be the next chapter to revitalize a historic rivalry that has long been stagnant, and Elsaghir said the billboards add an element of off-ice entertainment to the competition.

“It’s all in the fun. I’m waiting for their revenge,” Elsaghir said. “Alberta’s battle is back.”

Although the campaign had raised over $ 3,000 by Wednesday noon, none of that money will go to the charts.

Rather, all funding will go toward research for ALS, a cause chosen due to the recent diagnosis of assistant general manager Chris Snow with the disease.

“We want to support a good cause. It is a terrible disease and if I can do something to help in any way, I will take the opportunity to do it, “Elsahgir said.

The GoFundMe page will remain open for donations until Sunday.

jherring@postmedia.com

Twitter: @jasonfherring

advertisement