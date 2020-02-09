advertisement

A funeral director’s building was damaged tonight when flames spread from a burning Mercedes car.

Police closed part of Leicester’s inner ring road while firefighters fought the Vaughan Way fire at around 6 p.m.

The fire destroyed the blue Mercedes C200, which was engulfed in flames on the sidewalk a few inches from the main entrance to the funeral directors of Ginns & Gutteridge.

The flames spread to the building and damaged the front door and the company hall.

The Vaughan Way section of St Nicholas Circle to Highcross was closed for 20 minutes.

After that, a lane was opened while firefighters were dealing with the situation.

The incident commander, Greg Ayres, director of the crew at the Wigston fire station, said, “We believe the cause of the fire is a mechanical failure in the engine compartment.

“The driver of the car was not there when we arrived. No one was in relation to this vehicle.

“We were unable to establish who is the driver of the vehicle and the circumstances under which this car ended up here, right next to this building.

“Other fire damage to the building was prevented by the rapid intervention of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus.

Wigston and Southern firefighters attended the fire.

A spokesperson for the funeral directors declined to comment.

