On Wednesday, an Ukrainian Airlines International flight crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft left the main airport in Tehran and killed all 177 passengers aboard. 63 of the passengers were Canadians, and many more were called homes in Canada. It is still unclear what caused the plane to crash, and so far Canada is being shut down by the Iranian investigation.

So far, we know that Canadian passengers on the flight were from all over the country.

Alberta

Many of the victims of Flight 752 were from Alberta. The Edmonton Journal noted that at least 30 people from Edmonton lost their lives in the tragic accident.Newewweds Arash Pourzarabi and PounehGorji were among the Edmonton victims.

GTA

Some students from York County District School were among the passengers who lost their lives. The school does not yet know how many students lost their lives in the accident.

In a statement, Louise Sirisko, the board’s chairman and director of education, said: “We are outraged by our news and thoughts and our deepest condolences are with all those affected.”

“This is a global tragedy that affects us locally and we bring our families and communities together in grief. Sadly, we are aware that our region and our schools have been directly affected by this sudden and tragic loss of life. “

CTV News confirmed that Behnaz Khoei Ebrahimi and her young son were killed in the collision.

Toronto couple Iman Ghaderpanah and Parinaz Ghaderpanah also lost their lives.

Ontario Federation of High School Teachers Alina Tarbhai and her mother Afifa Tarbhai were killed in the collision. Alina Tarbhai

A statement read: “Alina was a valued employee and was part of a well-knit team in the district office. She was respected and liked by everyone. Her passing represents a profound loss for all of us who have worked with her. “

Many students from the Toronto County School Board and some of their family members were also among the deceased. Maya Zibaie was among the students killed. She was in grade 10. The school board offered their condolences in a statement Wednesday.

The statement said, “On behalf of the Toronto County School Board, we offer our sincere condolences to their friends, family, teachers and classmates,”

The Ajax family, Hiva Molani, Evin Arsalani and their one-year-old Kurdish daughter lost their lives.

Dentist, Parisa Eghbalian, and her nine-year-old daughter, Reera Esmaeilion, died in the crash.

City News learned that Afifa and Alina Tarbhai were in flight along with Asghar Dhirani

Two University of Waterloo students Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan and Mansour Esfahani lost their lives.

Three University of Ottawa students were on the flight, but their names have not yet been released.

According to Western University, four of their students were also in a collision.

Four people from Windsor – Hamid Setarah Kokab, Samira Bashiri, Zahra Naghibi and Pedram Jadidi died in the flight.

Before our era

At least 12 people on the flight were residents of British Columbia.

Delaram Dadashnejad, a student from Langara College in Vancouver lost his life in flight.

The school issued a statement saying, “Delaram was an international student taking transfer classes at the university and flying home to Vancouver after a family visit to Tehran.”

Ayeshe Pourghader and her daughter Fatemah Pasavand of North Vancouver died in tragedy

North Vancouver Residents Firouzeh and Dr. Naser Pourshabanoshibi were in flight.

Also from North Vancouver were a couple named Mohamed Hossein (Daniel) Saket and Fatemah (Faye) Kazerani.

Ardalan Ebnoddin-Hamidi and Niloofar Razzaghi of Port Coquitlam died in the flight along with their teenage son Kamyar Ebnoddin-Hamidi. Ebnoddin-Hamidi, Niloofar Razzaghi and their son Kamyar Ebnoddin-Hamidi

Shahram Hamraz who knew the family said they were “very positive in the community”.

“They were so active in our community … and it’s a small community,” Hamraz said. “So it’s really a waste.”

Brothers Zeynab Asadi Lari and Mohammad Asadi Lari who were studying in Vancouver also died in the flight.

quebec

At least four people from Montreal have lost their lives.

Among them are Siavash Ghafuri-Azar and Sara Mamani who had just made a trip to Iran to get married.

Arvin Morattab and Aida Farzaneh were also on board. They went to Iran for vacation.

Manitoba

Four people from Manitoba were identified in the collision.

The immunologist, Forough Khadem was among them.

Mehdi Sadeghi and Bahareh Hajesfandiari were in flight with their daughter Anisa Sadeghi.

East Coast

Dr Sharieh Faghihi of Halifax was on the flight.

The master student at Dalhousie, Masoumeh Ghavi and sister Mahdieh Ghavi died in the flight. Mahdieh had just recently been accepted to join her sister in Dalhousie.

Staggering news from Tehran this morning: 176 people, including 63 Canadians, lost their lives in a tragic plane crash. My thoughts are with all those who mourn the loss of family members, friends and loved ones. https://t.co/rSTTbGj0oG – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 8, 2020

Prime Minister Trudeau expressed his condolences in a statement today, saying: “This morning, I join Canadians across the country who are shocked and saddened to see reports that a plane crash outside Tehran, Iran, has claimed its life. of 176 people, including 63 Canadians “.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I offer our deepest condolences to those who have lost family, friends and loved ones in this tragedy.”

