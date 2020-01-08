advertisement

Twitter bugs happen, too, from us, but a particularly funny bug came on Wednesday from the numbered FiveThirtyEight site (formerly associated with the New York Times and ESPN, now part of ABC News). The site has published number-based regular season and NFL play-off predictions that have been updated after each game throughout the year, and the current predictions page looks good. But they advertised it on Twitter with a graphic that showed that the New Orleans Saints (which was disputed by the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday) had the fourth best chance of winning the Super Bowl at 11 percent. The (since then deleted) tweet, which has received over 66 replies, 14 retweets and 65 likes in the meantime, can be seen here:

Given that we are not aware of any judicial attempts to reverse the result on the field (this time), the Saints’ chances of winning the Super Bowl at this point appear to be well below 11 percent. This shows the Sudbury-Thunder Bay debacle in FiveThirtyEight’s infamous mistakes. And there were funny reactions:

advertisement

Damn it, saints, 11 percent chance you can make it.

– Editor-in-Chief 🇵🇷 (@NewsFedora) January 8, 2020

I can’t believe you made the wrong choice.

– Jay Fullington (@ JayFullington1) January 8, 2020

#Saints pic.twitter.com/aNgmecAALT

– Josh TK-421 (@mr_joshhern), January 8, 2020

put everything on NO thanks to your advice, good luck!

– 2 souls 1 bowl (@RedAtrocitus) January 8, 2020

@JayBordelon pic.twitter.com/ScKI2fizlM

– Zach (@ZachJMayer) January 8, 2020

We all make mistakes, and it is quite possible that this mistake was made only by someone who forgot to update the graphics used in the last week for the Twitter controls. And they finally pulled this down. But that’s still a funny mistake.

advertisement