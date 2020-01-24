advertisement

You joined the UAAP five years ago, full of promise and potential. There was hope that Seth Rodriguez would become the next face of the sport. And that a fan base of beginners, led by Isa Molde and Tots Carlos, would make the University of the Philippines a women’s volleyball crown.

These promises, which were actually made on them by people who recognized their potential, were still not kept. The now experienced volleyball stars are returning to a final assignment for their respective teams to complete the mission.

“I am ready to lead the team,” said Seth Rodriguez, Middle Blocker at the University of the East in Philippines. “With four years of UAAP experience, I think I know how to play my senior role in court.”

Rodriguez urgently needs to get up. The top stars of the Lady Warriors, Roselle Baliton, Judith Abil and Kath Arado, have burned out their college admissions. And these degrees stand out for a school that has won only 15 of their last 140 games.

“The exits of Judith ate, Kath ate and Roselle ate are a big deal,” added Rodriguez. “But those who are left over must fill in their absences and help each other.”

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I think I’m at seven right now,” said the 5-foot-10-year-old when asked about her willingness to lead a UE turnaround at the UAAP. And this willingness to lead was a far cry from her beginner year, in which Rodriguez generally shrank in the spotlight that her former coach had to remind her to “stop being conscious of other people”.

Molde and Carlos are returning for a last business trip with the Lady Maroons, the team that they were to lead to the promised land in 2015 with top rookies Justine Dorog and Maristela Layug.

The UP team’s official Twitter account announced that the four, along with outstanding colleagues Jessma Ramos and Rem Cailing, will anchor the team’s quest for a UAAP crown this year

The team is currently in Japan for a training camp.

