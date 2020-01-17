advertisement

A Fife man who stabbed his heavily pregnant partner, causing him to lose their unborn twins, learned that he could never be released from prison.

Stephen Ramsay, 23, previously admitted to having attempted to assassinate Lisa Donaldson on February 23, 2019 at their Glenrothes home.

He struck and strangled her before stabbing her in the throat, causing her significant blood loss.

Although Mrs. Donaldson survived thanks to reactions from the police and the paramedics, the 32-week-old twins, delivered by emergency Cesarean section, died because they were without blood.

Ramsay received a life restriction order from Lord Kinclaven on Friday at the Aberdeen High Court with a sentence of five years.

The conviction means that Ramsay, who now denies being responsible for the attack, will serve a minimum of five years in prison before being considered for release on license.

However, it also means that he could be imprisoned for the rest of his life if judged to be a danger to the public.

Detective Inspector Paul Dick, who led the investigation, said, “When Stephen Ramsay committed this horrific attack, he knew full well that the woman was heavily pregnant and that her actions could have killed her and her children. to be born.

“The victim was left with permanent injuries and remained completely distraught with the deaths of his twins. No period of prison can ever make up for the damage Ramsay has caused him.

“Ramsay has received a lifetime restriction order because of the risk he poses to the community and this means that only after he has served his full prison sentence will he be considered for release and only when the authorities are fully convinced that it is safe to do so. If released, he will then remain under constant surveillance for the rest of his life.

“I would also like to thank the police and staff of the Scottish Ambulance Service who were the first to assist the woman and were confronted with a terrible and overwhelming scene. Without their quick actions, the result could have been much more tragic.

“We are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and to providing all necessary support and assistance to the victims of such crimes.”

