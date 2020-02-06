advertisement

A construction consultant, who provided a false construction warrant to a Dunfermline man who had his house enlarged, was warned that he could be sent to jail.

It wasn’t until the project was completed that the Fife Council told the owner of the house that he shouldn’t have gone ahead.

The false papers were provided by Derek McCafferty, who has now appeared on the dock at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.

McCafferty, 47, of Malcolm Street, Dunfermline, admitted that on December 23, 2016 and September 7, 2017 in Cedar Grove, he issued a proper building mandate and a certificate of completion for a building extension to Adam Thomson.

The court heard that McCafferty had a similar prior conviction from 2015.

Tax MP Katherine Fraser said that McCafferty runs his own construction consultancy, Draft 4 Design.

He was hired to work for an owner who wanted to expand his house in Dunfermline.

The work was progressing as planned and the owner of the house asked about the construction mandate. McCafferty provided one, but it turned out to be false.

The building standards department was then informed that the extension was complete and it was only then that it appeared that there was no construction mandate for the project.

When checks were made on the warrant that McCafferty had provided, it was found that the reference number matched that previously assigned to him for a property in Newburgh.

McCafferty later questioned by police said it was a “mistake”. However, he then wrongly admitted to having created the warrant. When asked why, he replied, “No idea.”

He added that he felt he had become friends with the owner of the house and that he “did not want to drop him”.

The MP said that the owner of the house estimated it had cost him £ 4,500 to resolve issues with the authorities.

Sheriff James MacDonald said McCaffery “was fortunate not to have ordered a demolition”.

Defense lawyer Russel McPhate said his client is a qualified architect but does not belong to any professional body.

Sheriff MacDonald has called for reports and McCafferty will be sentenced on February 19.

The sheriff warned McCafferty that he could be sentenced to prison.

